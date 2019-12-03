Imperative Entertainment, Texas Monthly Team on Podcast ‘Boomtown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Imperative Entertainment is teaming with Texas Monthly on “Boomtown,” a new 10-part weekly podcast series that looks at the biggest oil boom in history.

The series unfolds in West Texas and focuses on roughnecks and billionaire wildcatters whose interest in black gold is impacting the climate, the economy, and geopolitics. Here the Permian Basin, a rough hewn area known to audiences as the setting of “Friday Night Lights,” “Giant,” and “No Country for Old Men,” is experiencing an unprecedented uptick in oil production. It’s one that recently exceeded a record four million barrels per day, making the Permian the most productive field on earth, surpassing even the legendary Ghawar field in Saudia Arabia.

Texas Monthly’s Christian Wallace follows characters from both scrappy start-ups and huge multi-national conglomerates as they try and make their fortune — they range from the executive closing billion-dollar deals to the itinerant pipeline worker living out of her car.

“Boomtown” will debut December 10, 2019 on all platforms.

Wallace will host and is the lead writer on the series, Jason Hoch, President of Imperative Entertainment’s Podcast Division is an executive producer. Imperative Entertainment, the media company behind Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” and the Palme d’Or winner “The Square,” is relatively new to the podcast space. Last summer it released its first series, “Gangster House,” the story of a murderous porn mogul.