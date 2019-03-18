iHeartMedia Promotes Angel Aristone to Executive VP of Communications

Angel Aristone has been promoted to executive vice president of communications for iHeartMedia, the company announced today.

According to the announcement, Aristone will continue to position iHeart as a media and entertainment leader through proactive strategic communication efforts on both a local and national level. She will also continue to oversee media relations and external communications, and execute various strategic communication programs across various divisions including national programming, events, digital, entertainment enterprises, sales and partnerships, ventures and others.

Aristone joined the company in April 2011 as Vice President of Communications. Prior to joining iHeartMedia, Aristone was the Director of Communications with Six Flags, responsible for regional, national and international media relations and crisis communication, national social media and served as the official company spokesperson for the Six Flags New Jersey properties.

Aristone received her BA from Rowan University and her MA in Strategic Communications and Leadership from Seton Hall University. She serves on the board of Rowan University Alumni, is an active mentor in Seton Hall’s Communication Honors Associates Mentoring Program (CHAMP) and also serves on the Make-A-Wish New Jersey Chapter’s Corporate Council Advisory Board.