ICM Partners Promotes Victoria Gutierrez, Charlotte Lichtman and Brittany Perlmuter

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

ICM Partners
CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners

ICM Partners has promoted three — Victoria Gutierrez, Charlotte Lichtman and Brittany Perlmuter — to agent.

Gutierrez will work in the concerts department, Lichtman will be an agent in the international and independent film department and Perlmuter moves to the talent department focusing on comedy.

Gutierrez started her career at ICM Partners in 2014, working as an assistant to contemporary music partner Dennis Ashley. She was promoted to coordinator in the contemporary music cepartment in October 2017. She books the West Coast for the department. Working alongside her colleagues Mitch Blackman and Robert Gibbs, Gutierrez has helped launch several successful, sold-out tours, including Masego’s 2018 Lady Lady Tour, J.I.D’s Catch Me If You Can Tour and Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby Tour.

Lichtman began her career at ICM Partners in 2015, working as an assistant to international and independent film agent Peter Trinh before being promoted to coordinator in the department in 2017. Lichtman has been instrumental in the sales of various titles within the international and independent film group and represents motion picture literary talent in New York and L.A.

Perlmuter joined ICM Partners in 2013. After interning for Di Glazer in the theater department, she was hired as a floater, later transitioning to Ayala Cohen’s desk in talent and comedy. Perlmuter was promoted to comedy talent coordinator in March 2017. She was named one of Variety‘s 10 Assistants to Watch last fall, and currently works with talent ranging from L.A., N.Y. and Chicago-based comedians to New York theater actors.

