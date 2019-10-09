×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ICM Agent Alleges Wrongful Termination Following False Accusation

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
ICM Partners
CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners

An ICM Partners agent has filed a wrongful termination suit, alleging he was fired after being wrongfully accused of defecating on the bathroom floor.

Spencer Baumgarten, 58, alleges that he was interrogated in August by the HR director, Cindy Ballard, who accused him of defecating on the floor of the gender-neutral bathroom at the agency’s New York office. Baumgarten said he was humiliated and shocked by the allegation, which he denied.

Baumgarten said that gossip about the incident quickly spread around the agency, and many people approached him to inform him they had heard about it. The next day, he sent an email to Ballard copying the company’s general counsel, accusing her of engaging in a “ridiculous witch-hunt.” He also suggested she ask one of the “disgruntled agents” who had recently been fired.

“You think I’m that disgusting or discourteous to others and even if I had an accident, I wouldn’t have cleaned up for myself, I would never do anything like… which you described,” he wrote.

In a later conversation with the general counsel, Rick Levy, Baumgarten complained that Ballard had made him the subject of office gossip.

“The fact that people are talking about it internally is unacceptable,” he told Levy. “She left me vulnerable and exposed.”

According to the suit, Levy apologized on behalf of the company and explained that Ballard had to ask everyone who was seen on surveillance video. Unmollified, Baumgarten threatened to seek legal counsel.

A few days later, Baumgarten met with Chris Silbermann, the agency’s managing partner, who informed him that “it is just not really working.” Baumgarten was told that he would have time to “transition” to something else.

Baumgarten said that within weeks, he began hearing from people that he was leaving the agency.

Baumgarten alleges he was wrongfully terminated, and lists causes of action including age discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and defamation. ICM Partners declined to comment.

More Biz

  • Lil Peep dead

    Lil Peep’s Mother Sues Managers Over His Death

    Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, has sued the late rapper’s managers for negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death, according to court documents; the news was first reported by the New York Times. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday and obtained by Variety, says the rapper, who died of a drug overdose in November of 2017, [...]

  • Bonnie Hammer NBCU Exec Shuffle

    NBC's Exec Shuffle Is Only the Latest Shift as Legacy Companies Turn to Streaming

    In a surprise move early Oct. 7, NBC­Universal outlined a major executive shuffle from on high, just nine short months after a separate shake-up of top brass at the broadcast and cable giant. But in a fast-moving landscape marked by corporate consolidation and the rapid bloom of streaming platforms, that may be the new normal. [...]

  • Spanish tenor Placido Domingo attends the

    Placido Domingo's Duties to Be Taken Over by Los Angeles Opera President

    The duties of former Los Angeles Opera general director Placido Domingo will be absorbed by company’s president and CEO, the company’s board of directors announced Monday. Domingo last week resigned as general director, a job he held since 2003, saying his ability to continue at the opera was compromised by multiple accusations of sexual impropriety [...]

  • Professional Bull Riders

    Endeavor's Professional Bull Riders Sues Wanda Sports Unit Over Website Woes

    Professional Bull Riders, the rodeo subsidiary of Endeavor Holdings, has filed a federal lawsuit against its website designer, accusing the firm of shoddy and incompetent work. PBR contends that iX.co delivered a site that struggled to play video highlights of bull-riding events — a core feature for fans of the league. The suit also contends [...]

  • ICM headshots

    ICM Partners Promotes Five Veterans to Senior Management Posts

    ICM Partners has promoted veteran agents Sloan Harris and Kevin Crotty to the newly created post of co-president. Three other insiders have been elevated to senior management roles on the heels of the departures of COO Justin Dearborn and HR chief Cindy Ballard last month. Adam Schweitzer, ICM’s New York-based head of talent, has been [...]

  • Bonnie Hammer Matt Strauss Paul Telegdy

    NBCUniversal Shakeup: Bonnie Hammer to Head Studios, Paul Telegdy Goes Solo at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal on Monday unveiled a management shakeup that will see Bonnie Hammer shift from launching the Peacock streaming platform to overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Comcast veteran Matt Strauss is joining NBCUniversal as the new head of Peacock, while Paul Telegdy will become the solo chairman of NBC Entertainment, multiple sources close to [...]

  • Meek Mill and Jay-Z

    Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance Names Bob Pilon President

    The Reform Alliance announced today that it has tapped entertainment and social justice executive Bob Pilon to serve as the organization’s President and Chief Growth Officer. Pilon previously served as the Chief Development & Partnerships Officer at ONE, the international advocacy and campaigning organization co-founded by U2 singer and activist Bono. In that role, he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad