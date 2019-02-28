×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Ianniello, Brian Goldner Seen On Shortlist in CBS Hunt for CEO

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS Studios Exterior
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

CBS’ search for a chief executive to succeed Leslie Moonves has narrowed to a short list that includes – among others – acting CEO Joe Ianniello and Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, who is a CBS Corp. board member, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ianniello is seen as having a potential edge because of his deep familiarity with the company. He’s also spent the past five months in the interim position and has made a number of big personnel moves that were generally well received internally and externally — notably the promotion of Susan Zirinsky to head CBS News and the elevation of Showtime chief David Nevins to chief content officer.

Goldner has spent the past 11 years as CEO of the Rhode Island-based toymaker. He’s been a CBS board member since September. During his time at Hasbro, he has steered the company into entertainment, including a short-lived joint venture kids-cable network with Discovery. Hasbro’s properties include My Little Pony and the Transformers, both of which have become sizable content businesses.

Former Disney COO Tom Staggs had emerged as a strong early candidate, but that seems to have cooled in recent weeks. Another Disney alum, former TV chief Anne Sweeney, was also approached in the search process but is not believed to have stayed in the mix. Former Time Warner and Turner executive John Martin has stayed on the short list.

Related

A CBS spokesman declined to comment as did a representative for National Amusements Inc., the company’s controlling shareholder.

Ianniello’s role as the primary architect of CBS’ business strategy for the past 12 years is also a plus because CBS is undoubtedly heading into a period of M&A. It’s widely expected that Shari Redstone, who leads National Amusements,, will push to re-join the company with its sibling Viacom, also controlled by NAI, perhaps as a first step to a larger and more transformative transaction.

The prospect of Ianniello taking the top job seemed remote last September in the immediate aftermath of the Moonves scandal. CBS’ longtime chief financial officer and later chief operating officer had worked elbow-to-elbow with Moonves since CBS was spun out of Viacom in 2006. After Redstone and Moonves went to war for control of CBS last spring — when CBS took a hail-mary shot as a means of diluting Redstone’s voting interest — the presumption was that the bitterness would be too great. Ianniello was on record in the legal fight that ensued as being a champion of the lawsuit strategy.

Since then, however, Ianniello is said to have developed a good rapport with Redstone. The conventional wisdom inside CBS is that the board will have to find a strong enough candidate to be a better option than the executive who knows the company and its people well.

Goldner was one of six new board members appointed last September after Redstone’s National Amusements settled the legal battle with CBS and forced Moonves out after two exposes in the New Yorker featured allegations from multiple women accounts of sexual misconduct, dating back decades. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Goldner was advancing along with Ianniello in the search process.

In the wake of the Moonves shakeup, Redstone is said to be particularly focused on a CEO with the skills to build a strong corporate culture at CBS. Viacom, the company that nearly three years ago had a similar management and board shakeup at Redstone’s direction, has invested significant resources in efforts to reinvigorate a culture of creativity and innovation at the home of MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Biz

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    Joe Ianniello, Brian Goldner Seen On Shortlist in CBS Hunt for CEO

    CBS’ search for a chief executive to succeed Leslie Moonves has narrowed to a short list that includes – among others – acting CEO Joe Ianniello and Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, who is a CBS Corp. board member, according to people familiar with the matter. Ianniello is seen as having a potential edge because of [...]

  • US Capitol

    ASCAP, BMI Issue Joint Statement on Reforming Consent Decree

    In recent weeks the Justice Department has been discussing reforms or even termination of the long-standing consent decrees that govern performing rights organizations ASCAP and BMI, but not their competitors, SESAC and Global Music Rights. Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOJ is expected to call for public input on the [...]

  • New York Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen3

    New York Awards Inaugural 'Made in NY' Grants for Female-Focused Projects

    New York City has handed out its first-ever “Made in NY” grants for film, TV and theatrical projects that are driven by or focused on women. The grants administered through the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment are part of a larger initiative across the city to support women in business ventures. MOME has awarded [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Liberty Media, KKR, Tencent Mulling $22 Billion-Plus Bids for Universal Music Group

    Liberty Media, the U.S. investment firm KKR and Chinese giant Tencent Music are among the potential suitors to purchase up to 50% of Universal Music from Vivendi, a deal potentially worth as much as $23 billion, sources close to the situation tell Variety. The news of KKR and Tencent Music was first reported by Reuters. [...]

  • De La Soul Claim They’ll Get

    De La Soul Claim They’ll Get Just 10% of Streaming Revenue From Classic Albums

    De La Soul’s 1989 debut “3 Feet High and Rising” is widely acknowledged as one of hip-hop’s all-time classic albums, yet it and several other releases from the group’s catalog have not been legally available on streaming services due to longstanding complications over sample clearances (or the lack thereof). And even 30 years later, as [...]

  • Hulu-Logo

    Disney in Active Talks With AT&T to Acquire WarnerMedia's 10% Hulu Stake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney wants to get even more control over Hulu: The company is in active discussions with AT&T to acquire the 10% stake that WarnerMedia owns in the streaming joint venture, Variety has learned. A knowledgeable source confirmed the talks, which come as Disney heads down the homestretch in gaining regulatory approvals to buy 20th Century [...]

  • Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million

    Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million to 'Bones' Profit Participants

    An arbitrator has ordered Fox to pay $179 million to profit participants in the long-running drama series “Bones,” finding that top executives lowballed revenue from the show and gave false testimony. In his ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman blasted several Fox executives by name, including Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice, saying they gave “false [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad