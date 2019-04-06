You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Human Remains Found at Home of Missing Original Mousketeer Dennis Day

Erin Nyren

Human remains were found Thursday at the Oregon home of Dennis Day, an original Mousketeer who has been missing since July 2018.

According to USA Today, the remains have not been indentified and the investigation is still ongoing.

Day, 76, was reported missing in July of last year by his husband of 45 years, who suffers from dementia-related memory problems and was in a hospital at the time of Day’s disappearance. Day’s home and rural property had been previously searched by police. On July 26, 2018, his car was found in the possession of two strangers roughly 200 miles from Day’s residence, who said Day let them borrow it. Though police impounded and searched the vehicle, they did not find evidence of foul play.

“On Thursday, April 4, 2019, the Medford Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU) was contacted by the Phoenix Police Department after human remains were discovered at 510 Pine Street in Phoenix, Oregon,” a statement from the Oregon State Police to USA Today reads.

According to reports, Day had left his dog with a friend and said he was headed out for a few days.

Day was a member of the original 1956-57 cast of Walt Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.” Word of his disappearance reportedly took some time to reach his family members, who became involved in December.

