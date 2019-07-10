×

How to Watch Taylor Swift’s Amazon Prime Concert Tonight

By
Variety Staff

Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA - 18 Aug 2018
CREDIT: JLN Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Tonight, Taylor Swift will headline Amazon’s second Prime Day live-streaming concert, held at an undisclosed venue in New York to promote the e-commerce giant’s annual shopping-deals extravaganza and its Amazon Music subscription service. The two-hour special will also feature live performances by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G. The “Prime Day Concert” will be hosted by comedian-actress Jane Lynch.

While the concert is invite-only, Amazon Prime’s 100 million worldwide members can stream it live on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET. The concert, presented by Amazon Music, also will be available to Prime members to stream on-demand after the live show for a limited time with select songs from each performance.

Last year, Ariana Grande headlined the company’s live-streamed Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day concert in New York, which was accessible for free to anyone, with a lineup of artists that included Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels.

During the 2019 Prime Day Concert, Amazon will promote “Carnival Row,” the upcoming Amazon original fantasy drama series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, slated to premiere Aug. 30. It also will present new clips from “Modern Love,” an upcoming romantic series based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, as well as clips of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” ahead of their new seasons, and exclusive clips and teasers of upcoming Prime Video releases including superhero drama “The Boys,” animated series “Undone” from the creators of “BoJack Horseman,” and forthcoming stand-up comedy specials.

