How to Watch Rams vs. Saints Online – NFC Championship

By
Variety Staff

The line of scrimmage between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams during a regular season Week 9 NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The Saints beat the Rams 45-35. (Matt Patterson via AP)
CREDIT: AP

The conference championships are set to take place Saturday, Jan. 20 ahead of Feb. 3’s Super Bowl LIII, with the top two teams in each the AFC and NFC conferences going head to head.

The first game, the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints, is set to begin at 3:05 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. and will air live on Fox.

The game can be livestreamed on FuboTV and Fox Sports Go.

The last time the Saints and the Rams played each other, the Saints won with 35-45, giving the Rams their first loss of the season. Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, but also had an interception. Running back Todd Gurley gained only 68 yards rushing. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns.

Whoever wins the AFC and NFC championships will score a place in the Super Bowl, where Maroon 5 will play the halftime show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi, with Empress of Soul Gladys Knight set to sing the National Anthem. The halftime show lineup has been fraught with controversy, after numerous artists declined to perform due to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

