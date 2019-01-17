Hollywood Agent and Manager Bruce Tufeld Dies at 66

Bruce Tufeld, a Hollywood agent and manager who once repped stars like Rob Lowe, Laura Dern, and Kelsey Grammer, died Tuesday in Los Angeles as a result of complications from liver cancer. He was 66.

The son of respected television announcer Richard “Dick” Tufeld and Adrienne Tufeld, Bruce began his career as an assistant at ICM under famous agent Sue Mengers, who represented stars like Cher, Burt Reynolds, Candice Bergen, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, Ali MacGraw, Barbra Streisand and Steve McQueen. He was promoted to agent in 1978.

He went on to take jobs at the Writers & Artists Agency and then the Artists Agency, before becoming a personal manager at Tufeld Entertainment Group, where he represented clients like Charley Robinson, Jim Beaver, Leslie Easterbrook and William Allen Young.

Tufeld was born July 28, 1952, graduated from the Rexford School in Beverly Hills, and went on to earn a bachelors degree in Television, Radio & Film from Syracuse University. He remained active at the Syracuse University Alumni Association, and lectured at film schools around the country. He was also a member of the Television Academy.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Emily Tufeld, and his siblings Lynn, Craig and Melissa, his children Jason and Amanda Tufeld, and his granddaughter Penelope Jane.