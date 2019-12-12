×
Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Catalog From Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey Cowriter Jack Antonoff

Jem Aswad

Hipgnosis Songs has acquired its fourth music catalog of the month, this one from prolific songwriter, producer and artist Jack Antonoff. He is frontman of Bleachers, a founding member of Fun. and has collaborated extensively with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Lorde, Pink, St Vincent and many others.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the four-time Grammy winner will maintain an interest in the catalog and work closely with Hipgnosis in the management of his songs, according to the announcement. Over the past week Hipgnosis has also acquired catalogs from hit songwriter/producer Jeff Bhasker and the band Kaiser Chiefs.

In addition to his work with Fun. and Bleachers, Antonoff has collaborated closely with Taylor Swift co-writing and producing much of her last three albums. This includes three Songs on the Grammy-winning “1989” album as well as multiple tracks on “Reputation” and “Lover.” The catalog includes Sara Bareilles’ smash hit “Brave,” Lorde’s “Green Light” and Rachael Platten’s “Stand By You.”

Hipgnosis’ share of the catalog will be allocated to the C Shares. Antonoff is represented by Tyler Childs at Forward Artist Management and Gillian Bar of Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “I consider Jack to be amongst the most elite creators of our time. The songs he has co-created with Fun, Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent and Lana Del Ray are sublime and the very best in pop music with integrity. It’s a great privilege to welcome Jack and Tyler into the Hipgnosis Songs family and we are very excited to be working together.”

Jack Antonoff and his manager Tyler Childs said: “It’s an honor to partner with the Hipgnosis Songs family. Merck and his team have a great reverence for the craft of songwriting and have created a home where artistic integrity is at the forefront. We look forward to this new chapter.”

Founded by Mercuriades and Chic cofounder Nile Rodgers, the company has acquired full or partial stakes in the catalogs of many songwriters who have enjoyed multiple global hits, including The ChainsmokersEurythmics’ Dave Stewart, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, Poo Bear, the late Chic co-founder Bernard Edwards, Johnta Austin and Sean Garrett. Its holdings now include more than 6,000 songs worth more than $1.3 billion, it told investors earlier this year, and its recent acquisitions have driven that number even higher.

