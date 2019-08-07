×

Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Benny Blanco Catalog

Jem Aswad

Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York60th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
The rapidly growing Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, announced in the wee hours of Wednesday that it has acquired 93 songs from the music catalog of Benny Blanco, one of the biggest hitmakers of the past decade. His catalog includes “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber,” “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran, “Lonely Together” by Avicii,” “Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez, “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Cold Water” by Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, and many others.

According to the announcement, Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Benny Blanco’s copyright ownership in this catalog of songs released since 2015, which have been streamed over 10 billion times.

In addition to his commercial success, Blanco has been awarded the Hal David Starlight Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, won the BMI Songwriter of the Year award five times and been nominated for seven Grammy awards. He was represented in the deal by Doug Mark, Andrew Luftman, and Zvi Edelman.

Although the Blanco-cowritten current hit “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello was not included in the deal, Merck Mercuriadis, founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said, “In a week when Benny is at No. 1 with Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello it’s fortuitous to have closed our deal and welcome him to the Hipgnosis family. Benny’s been having No. 1 songs for the last 12 years now, 10 of them since 2015 alone. That longevity, to be able to write Number 1 songs consistently for more than a decade and to have made incomparable contributions to establishing the most important artists of our time, is an almost impossible feat. He has literally defined the modern pop era in a way that very few others can lay claim to.”

  Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Benny Blanco Catalog

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

