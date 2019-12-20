Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Catalog From Ariana Grande, Weeknd Hitmaker Savan Kotecha

Hipgnosis Songs’ music-acquisition binge has gained steam as 2019 draws to a close, with a new catalog being announced almost every day: Today the company announced that it has acquired a catalog from Savan Kotecha, the Indian-American songwriter, producer and frequent Max Martin collaborator whose songs have been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards.

Kotecha has collaborated with or written songs performed by Ariana Grande, One Direction, Usher, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and others. Hits include The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” “God Is a Woman” and “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” Cabello’s “My Oh My” and more.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Kotecha’s worldwide copyrights on a catalog containing 49 of his songs and includes nine new songs due for release in 2020 by Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith. Further terms were not disclosed; he was represented by Doug Davis at The Davis Firm.

Kotecha spoke at Variety’s Music for Screens summit in October (pictured above) and was also one of Variety’s Hitmakers of 2019.

In this month alone, Hipgnosis has announced the acquisition of catalogs from hit songwriters Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent), Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles), Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Stormzy), Johnny McDaid (Ed Sheeran, Pink), the band Kaiser Chiefs and producer Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam).

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said, “Savan is a special songwriter with a Midas touch. His magical songs have helped propel Ariana Grande into one of the most influential artists of her generation. This is a sensational set of songs and bear out why he’s just been voted Songwriter Of The Year for 2019. I’m delighted to welcome Savan into the Hipgnosis family and am very excited to be working with him and Doug Davis.”

Savan Kotecha said, “I’m beyond excited for my songs to join the incredible Hipgnosis catalogue. I know my ‘babies’ will be well taken care of. Merck and his team have proven that they are true lovers of music and understand not just the monetary value of songs but the cultural value as well. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Founded last year by Mercuriades and Chic cofounder Nile Rodgers, Hignosis has acquired full or partial stakes in the catalogs of many songwriters who have enjoyed multiple global hits, including The Chainsmokers, Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, Poo Bear, the late Chic co-founder Bernard Edwards, Johnta Austin and Sean Garrett. Its holdings now include more than 6,000 songs worth more than $1.3 billion, it told investors earlier this year, and its recent acquisitions have driven that number even higher.