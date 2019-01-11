×
New York's Highline Ballroom to Close, Seeking New Location

Jem Aswad

New York’s Highline Ballroom announced Friday that it will be closing down its current location next month due to its landlord not renewing the venue’s lease. The management said in a press release, “We plan on reopening Highline Ballroom at a new location in the Chelsea/Meatpacking District and are currently looking at options. We hope to be able to announce our plans soon.” The 700-standing/400-seated-capacity venue has been at its current location for 12 years.

“We have been very fortunate to present some of music’s biggest names in a small club atmosphere: Lou Reed, Paul McCartney, the Killers, Amy Winehouse, the Black Keys, Artic Monkeys, Adele, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Roots and so many more have performed on the stage at Highline Ballroom,” the announcement reads. “It is a shame that we have to close our doors, though we are grateful for the support we have received from fans and artists over the years in making the original Highline Ballroom location a truly unique experience.”

Despite the superstar names cited in the announcement, the Highline more often featured lower-level acts as well as events such as A2IM’s Libera Awards, Essence’s Black Women in Music celebration and private concerts such as the Jetblue/Mastercard-sponsored Charlie Puth concert in October, pictured above.

Forthcoming performances include Vertical Horizon, Jon B, Ana Popvic and a Funk Flex Day Party.

