Jim Berger Signs New Deal to Stay With High Noon Entertainment, ITV America

Jim Berger has struck a new deal with ITV America that calls for him to become chairman of High Noon Entertainment, the Denver-based production company that is home to TLC’s “Cake Boss,” HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” and other cable hits.

Berger will also serve as a strategic advisor to ITV America, which acquired High Noon in 2013.

Berger previously served as CEO of the company he founded more than 20 years ago. Longtime High Noon executive Dana Kopper, most recently senior VP of production and operations, has been promoted to general manager of the company. She and Berger will work closely with Scott Feeley, another High Noon veteran who was upped to president last year.

Keeping Berger and key lieutenants in the fold is a win for ITV. A number of leaders of production companies that ITV has acquired in recent years have opted to leave their companies after their initial contracts expire.

“High Noon has been part of the ITV family for nearly six years, and we wanted nothing more than to continue working in partnership with Jim – who is not only a great creative, but someone whose talent and bench of experience now becomes a tremendous asset to all ITV America labels,” said ITV America CEO David George. “Jim could have done anything and it’s a testament to his passion for this business that he chose to continue his legacy at High Noon, and with ITV America.”

Berger said the new pact affords him the chance to “expand creatively” and work more closely with George and other banners under the ITV America umbrella.

“The team at High Noon is among the most talented and adept in the industry; working hand in hand with our network partners, they have created entertaining and aspirational shows that inspire, and that are also fun and relatable,” he said. “It’s a joy to go to work every day.”

Kopper joined High Noon in 2001. She rose up the ranks in production management, finance and operations.