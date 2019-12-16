HBO PR Vet Mara Mikialian to Depart After 36 Years

Veteran HBO public relations executive Mara Mikialian is leaving the premium cabler after 36 years. Mikialian led the network’s “Game of Thrones” PR efforts across all eight seasons of the mega-hit series. The news comes as WarnerMedia merges its communications departments under Kevin Brockman. Mikialian’s fellow HBO vet Nancy Lesser also left the company in [...]
Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R., John Legend, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., the Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola will perform in homage to Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced. Aerosmith is being [...]
ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]
Rose McGowan called out Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced mogul gave a bizarre interview before his impending sex crimes trial, in which he claims he’s a “forgotten man.” “I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could,” McGowan, one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “I [...]
Chance the Rapper announced on Sunday that he has cancelled his arena tour in support of his most recent album, “Big Day.” He had postponed it just five days before it was scheduled to start in September; the tour had been rescheduled to launch in San Diego on Jan. 15. “Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel [...]
Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts hailed NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke’s legacy at the Peacock and Comcast on Monday as Burke formally announced his retirement and plan to hand the leadership reins at NBCU to filmed entertainment chief Jeff Shell in January. Word of Burke’s retirement plan surfaced late Thursday. Shell has long been seen as the [...]
U.K.-based Cineworld is to acquire Cineplex, Canada’s leading cinema chain, in a deal that values the Toronto-listed company at $2.1 billion (C$2.8 billion) and puts Cineworld in position to become North America’s biggest exhibitor. Cineworld said Monday that it had secured unanimous approval from its board of directors for the acquisition, and that its leading [...]