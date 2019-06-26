×

Hayley Kiyoko Signs Global Publishing Deal With Kobalt

Jem Aswad

Singer-songwriter-actor Hayley Kiyoko, seen most recently in a cameo in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video, has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Kobalt, the company announced today. The partnership includes publishing administration, creative services and synch for all of her catalogue and future works.

Jamie Kinelski, VP, Creative, Kobalt said, “Hayley has made a name for herself in the industry as both a songwriter and performer. I’ve been a believer of hers for the last decade and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Kobalt family. We look forward to working with her on forthcoming releases and helping her achieve even more global success.”

Kiyoko, who has also worked extensively as an actor, was a member of the Stunners — which opened for Justin Bieber in 2010-11 — and released several EPs before dropping her debut solo full-length, “Expectations,” in 2018. She was nominated for two VMAs (Best New Artist and Push Artist Of The Year), performed on the show and won the latter award.

She also performed at Coachella, opened for Panic! At the Disco and was as a surprise act for Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” World Tour. She kicked off 2019 on the road for her sold-out European Encore headline tour.

 

 

