×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein, Who Entered Court on Walker, Gets Bail Hiked to $5 Million

By and
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

A judge on Wednesday increased Harvey Weinstein’s bail to $5 million, following repeated violations of his ankle monitor system.

Justice James Burke agreed to the prosecution’s request to hike his bail, which had been set at $1 million. The defense claimed that the lapses in monitoring were due to technical glitches. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi alleged that Weinstein was “panicking” and had deliberately caused the ankle monitor to malfunction in order to evade detection. She said there had been 57 violations in less than two months.

Weinstein will have the option to post $5 million in cash, or a $2 million bond. His defense attorneys indicated after the hearing that he will choose the latter.

Weinstein shuffled into the courthouse on Wednesday with the aid of a walker. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, said he will have back surgery on Thursday, following a car crash in August in which he sustained injuries, including a concussion. His attorneys promised that Weinstein would not need to delay his trial, which begins on Jan. 6.

“There’s nobody in the world who wants Jan. 6 to come more than him,” Aidala said. “He wants to have his name cleared for the world to know.”

That comment prompted laughter in the audience.

Burke warned Weinstein that his ailments would not sway the court.

“Should you have more medical conditions, the court will not be terribly understanding,” Burke said.

At an earlier bail hearing on Friday, the Illuzzi had expressed concern that Weinstein could pose a flight risk, saying he has unlimited resources. Weinstein’s defense argued that their client has appeared in a timely fashion to court and should have his ankle bracelet removed. The defense also disputed the prosecution’s claim about Weinstein’s wealth.

At the Friday hearing, the disgraced producer did not use a walker, but did use a cane and had to be helped to his vehicle by two assistants. Weinstein’s frail appearance led to speculation that he was playing up his ailments in a bid for sympathy.

Donna Rotunno, another Weinstein defense attorney, issued a statement on Tuesday saying that such speculation was “mean spirited and false.”

Weinstein faces five charges of rape and sexual assault stemming from two separate incidents. Prosecutors allege that he performed a forcible sexual act on a woman in 2006, and raped another woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty, and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual. If convicted, Weinstein could face life in prison.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein, Who Entered Court on Walker, Gets Bail Hiked to $5 Million

    A judge on Wednesday increased Harvey Weinstein’s bail to $5 million, following repeated violations of his ankle monitor system. Justice James Burke agreed to the prosecution’s request to hike his bail, which had been set at $1 million. The defense claimed that the lapses in monitoring were due to technical glitches. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi alleged [...]

  • Time Person of the Year Greta

    Greta Thunberg Named Time Magazine's Person of the Year

    Time magazine has named Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist, as its 2019 Person of the Year. Thunberg, the youngest recipient of the annual honor, was selected from a shortlist that included Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, the Trump impeachment whistleblower and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Thunberg gained national attention for skipping school [...]

  • Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Bruno Mars-Harry Styles Collaborator Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalog from five-time Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Jeff Bhasker. Terms of the deal were not announced, but Bhasker has worked extensively with such artists as Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars (on “Uptown Funk” and Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” album), Kanye West (“808s & Heartbreak” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted [...]

  • Kasi LemmonsNew York Women in Film

    Kasi Lemmons, Jane Rosenthal, Ann Dowd Talk Golden Globes Female Director Snub

    The absence of women among director nominees for the Golden Globes is another example of how much work remains to be done to achieve gender parity in the entertainment industry, honorees said Tuesday night at the 40th annual Muse Awards presented by New York Women in Film and Television. “Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons, “The Irishman” [...]

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Juice Wrld Streams Climb Nearly 500% After His Death

    As often happens after an unexpected death, Juice Wrld’s music soared in popularity after his passing on Sunday, with streams climbing nearly 500% on that day alone. On-demand audio streams for the rapper, who died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, climbed 487% on Sunday to more than [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    Netflix Ordered to Stop Poaching Fox Employees

    A court on Tuesday issued an injunction barring Netflix from poaching employees from Fox and confirming the validity of fixed-term employment agreements. The ruling marks a hard-fought victory for Fox — now owned by Disney — which set out three years ago to stop Netflix from raiding its employees. Netflix had sought to invalidate Fox’s [...]

  • Harry Styles performs at the Greek

    First Look at Harry Styles' Ticket-Giveaway Bus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harry Styles announced Tuesday he is partnering with American Express to give away tickets to his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday — on a special custom bus. At the show, “Harry Styles Fine Line Live: One Night Only!,” the singer is expected to perform his entire new album, which is also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad