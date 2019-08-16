Harvey Weinstein Trial Could Be Delayed by New Indictment

The trial of Harvey Weinstein, set to start on Sept. 9, could be postponed as prosecutors have made a last-minute move to amend their indictment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office wants jurors to hear from Annabella Sciorra, who alleges that Weinstein raped her in 1993. Sciorra’s allegations cannot be charged, due to the statute of limitations, but the D.A.’s office wants to use her testimony to buttress two other charges of “predatory sexual assault.”

Justice James Burke, who is overseeing the case, ruled on Aug. 8 that Sciorra cannot testify because her claims were not presented to the grand jury. The D.A.’s office notified the defense on Tuesday that it intends to return to the grand jury for a new indictment, which would allow Sciorra to testify.

Such a move is highly unusual on the eve of trial, and suggests that the prosecution believes Sciorra’s testimony could be essential to proving the most serious charges. Weinstein is facing five charges, including rape and sexual assault, based on the claims of two women.

Without Sciorra’s testimony, the jurors would have to believe both of the other two women’s accounts in order to convict Weinstein of the two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carry a potential life sentence.

Diana Fabi Samson, one of Weinstein’s defense attorneys, said the defense will seek to dismiss the amended elements of a new indictment — a process that could postpone the Sept. 9 trial date.

“We believe that any last ditch effort to recharge the defendant will prove futile, because as the DA well knows, it is unconstitutional to charge this defendant with a 25-year-old alleged crime that predates the enactment of the statute and is time-barred,” Samson said. “The judge did not have to reach these issues because the DA had illegally charged the defendant with this crime in a bill of particulars. Should the DA re-present this case yet again, the judge will then have the opportunity to dismiss the charge on constitutional grounds.”

Burke has tried to hold the parties to the Sept. 9 trial date, and the D.A.’s office has said there is no reason to postpone the case.

In its filing on Tuesday, the D.A.’s office revealed that Burke has allowed the prosecution to call additional women to give “prior bad acts” testimony against Weinstein. That portion of the pre-trail proceedings has been closed to the public, so it remains unclear who those women are, or even how many of them there are.