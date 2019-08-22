Harvey Weinstein to Be Arraigned on New Indictment

Harvey Weinstein is set to appear in court on Monday for an arraignment on a new indictment, the Manhattan D.A.’s office said Thursday.

Prosecutors announced last week that they would seek a fresh indictment, which would allow actress Annabella Sciorra to testify at Weinstein’s trial. The move came after Justice James Burke ruled on Aug. 8 that she could not testify because her account had not been presented to the grand jury.

Weinstein’s attorneys are expected to object to the last-minute move. Weinstein’s trial on rape and sexual assault charges is set to begin on Sept. 9.

More to come…