×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Media Organizations Seek Access to Key Harvey Weinstein Hearing

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A group of media organizations asked a New York judge on Monday to allow public access to a critical hearing in the Harvey Weinstein criminal case.

The disgraced producer is scheduled to go on trial on June 3 on five charges of rape and sexual assault involving two alleged victims. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to allow other women to testify about their own experiences with Weinstein, in order to buttress the two women’s claims. The defense has objected, and a hearing on the issue is set for Friday.

Justice James M. Burke has sealed the motions, and both the prosecution and the defense have requested that the hearing be closed to the public. Both sides argue that discussing the potential testimony in public, before the trial, would taint the jury pool.

In a letter to the court, Weinstein attorney Ronald Sullivan argued that if the hearing were open, “prospective jurors will be exposed to potentially irrelevant and unquestionably prejudicial information that will impede Mr. Weinstein’s ability to receive a fair trial, particularly in the sensationalized media environment surrounding these proceedings.”

Related

Attorney Robert Balin filed a motion Monday on behalf of 14 news organizations, including the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Associated Press, and CNN. The motion seeks to unseal the filings and open Friday’s hearing to the public. Balin argues that Weinstein has already been publicly accused by more than 80 women, and that additional coverage of such allegations will have little effect.

“Simply put, Weinstein is the focal point of the #MeToo movement and the alleged ‘bad acts and uncharged crimes’ at issue here have been indelibly burned into the public consciousness already,” Balin wrote. “As such, the Parties are unable to demonstrate (as they must) that there is a substantial probability that the repetition of this widely known information in open court will have a meaningful effect on the opinions of potential jurors or otherwise prejudice Weinstein’s right to a fair trial.”

At Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania in 2018, five women were allowed to testify to the comedian’s “prior bad acts.” The pre-trial motions on the issue were not sealed, nor was the hearing on the issue closed to the public. The prosecution’s motion to allow the testimony laid out the allegations in some detail, but did not identify the women by name.

The testimony arguably tipped the balance in favor of Cosby’s conviction. At his first trial in 2017, which ended in a hung jury, only one such witness was allowed to testify.

In the Weinstein case, the prosecution has filed sealed motions to allow testimony from “Sandoval” and “Molyneux” witnesses. In New York, the “Molyneux rule” allows prosecutors to introduce evidence of uncharged conduct if it helps establish a pattern of behavior. Under People v. Sandoval, the prosecution may introduce such testimony to undermine a defendant’s credibility, should the defendant choose to testify.

The prosecution has joined with the defense in asking that the hearing on the issue be sealed. In addition to expressing concern about the impact on the jury pool, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon argued that if the potential witnesses are not allowed to testify, their identities should remain secret.

“Moreover, in this case, another pertinent consideration is the privacy of those potential witnesses who have been victims of sexual assault and whose identity is protected by law,” she wrote.

If the women are allowed to testify, their identities would become public at trial.

In addition to the criminal case, Weinstein faces 17 civil actions and demands for sexual misconduct in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Biz

  • Arista Records Names Danny Cooper Senior

    Arista Records Names Danny Cooper Senior VP of Promotion

    Danny Cooper has been named senior vice president of promotion at Arista Records, it was announced today by John Boulos, the label’s executive VP of promotion. In this role, Cooper will work closely with Boulos in all areas of promotion across genres, and oversee Arista’s promotion staff throughout the U.S. He is based in Los [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Media Organizations Seek Access to Key Harvey Weinstein Hearing

    A group of media organizations asked a New York judge on Monday to allow public access to a critical hearing in the Harvey Weinstein criminal case. The disgraced producer is scheduled to go on trial on June 3 on five charges of rape and sexual assault involving two alleged victims. Prosecutors have filed a motion [...]

  • Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend

    Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Zedd to Headline iHeartMedia Wango Tango Concert

    Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke (with special guest Tyga), Ava Max, Fletcher and Tomorrow X Together will perform at iHeartMedia’s annual Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles (formerly StubHub Center) on June 1. Freeform will broadcast a 90-minute television special on Friday, June 7 [...]

  • Prince Memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ to

    Prince Memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ to Be Released in October

    The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is coming out Oct. 29, according to the Associated Press. Publisher Random House confirmed Monday that “The Beautiful Ones” will combine Prince’s unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics. Announced just weeks before his 2016 death, the 288-page book, issued in partnership [...]

  • Abigail Disney on Bob Iger

    Abigail Disney Calls Bob Iger's $65 Million Compensation 'Insane'

    Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation for Disney’s fiscal 2018 was a whopping $65.6 million. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, calls that sum “insane.”  While speaking at the Fast Company Impact Council, the filmmaker and philanthropist insisted that this level of corporate payout has a “corrosive effect on society.” Disney took [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Signs of Solidarity and Strain Emerge as Week 2 of WGA-Talent Agency Standoff Begins

    Hundreds of WGA members rallied solidly behind their union last week as the industry grappled with uncertainties spurred by the sudden break between writers and their talent agency representatives. But as the standoff heads into its second week, signs of strain among some WGA members are beginning to emerge. Shalom Auslander, author and creator of [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Festival Postpones Ticket On-Sale

    Woodstock 50 Festival Postpones Ticket On-Sale Date

    UPDATED: The troubled Woodstock 50 festival has run into more difficulties, as multiple sources told Variety late Friday that the April 22 on-sale date for the event has been postponed. Agents for artists scheduled to perform at the festival — which include Jay-Z, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and Halsey [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad