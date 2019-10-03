×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein Loses Motion to Move Rape Trial Out of Manhattan

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein arrives in court, in New York. Weinstein's lawyers want the trial moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York - part of the last-minute wrangling that includes efforts by prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sexSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 26 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

An appeals court denied Harvey Weinstein’s bid to transfer his sexual assault case out of Manhattan on Thursday.

Weinstein’s attorneys had sought to move the case to Albany or Suffolk County, on Long Island, citing the “circus-like” media atmosphere in Manhattan.

“It is ordered that the motion is denied in its entirety,” the appellate court ruled, without elaboration.

Weinstein is set to go on trial on Jan. 6 on five charges, including rape and sexual assault. His attorneys asked the appellate court in August to move the case, arguing that a Manhattan jury will be prejudiced by relentless media coverage. The motion cited 11,000 mentions of Weinstein in the New York Post’s Page Six, as well as TV documentaries and coverage in other New York media.

“The reporting has gone beyond the allegations to demonize Mr. Weinstein as a monstrous person devoid of any redeeming characteristic save for his talent for making movies,” the motion stated. “This ad hominum (sic) reporting has been overwrought, uniformly derogatory, and, sadly, unrelenting.”

The motion was given little chance of success, but it could be brought up as an issue on appeal.

The Manhattan D.A.’s office opposed the request, and noted that the defense team has contributed to the heightened media attention on the case by speaking to the press. The D.A. argued that prospective jurors will be questioned on their exposure to media coverage of the case, and noted that jurors on Long Island or in Albany would be exposed to the same media coverage as jurors in Manhattan.

The D.A.’s office and Weinstein’s team each declined to comment on the appeals court’s ruling.

Prosecutors obtained a superseding indictment against Weinstein in August, in order to allow actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against the producer. That move delayed the trial, which was supposed to begin on Sept. 9, to give the defense additional time to challenge the new indictment.

More Biz

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Amazon, Disney Dispute Over Ad Sales May Delay Disney Plus on Fire TV (Report)

    Amazon and Disney are in a dispute over Fire TV ad sales that could delay the addition of Disney’s upcoming streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.  Spokespeople for Disney and Amazon declined to comment. At the core of the dispute is Amazon’s demand to sell a percentage of [...]

  • Magazine Acquisition Tech Companies

    How Magazines Like New York Became M&A Targets for Tech Companies Like Vox Media

    The paper magazine has increasingly become a luxury good, as more publishers jettison titles into digital lifeboats. The internet’s years-long rising tide keeps pulling readers away from legacy print editions — and has spurred a new wave of dealmaking in the sector. Many of the buyers have been wealthy tech tycoons or digital-media firms facing their [...]

  • Released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan

    MGM Resorts to Pay 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Victims Up to $800 Million

    MGM Resorts International has reached an agreement to pay up to $800 million to settle lawsuits from victims of the October 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, which left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, according to the New York Times. The killer, Stephen Paddock, barricaded himself [...]

  • Jay Ruderman

    New Study Shows Networks Leave $10 Billion On The Table By Not Casting Disabled Actors

    A new study from The Ruderman Family Foundation shows that U.S. consumers have a potential buying power of $10 billion a month towards stories that showcase characters with disabilities authentically – specifically by casting disabled actors. Additionally, half of viewers are more likely to sign up for content distributors committed to more accurate representation of [...]

  • Billions

    How Female Investors Are Steering Start-Ups and Changing Wall Street's Culture

    Female leaders in the world of Wall Street and private investment firms have been few and far between for as long as stock tickers have been humming in lower Manhattan. But female-led hedge fund launches and other prominent startup ventures during the past 18 months are making big waves across one of the oldest of [...]

  • AMC Dine-in Landmark Movie Theaters NYC

    Where’s the Best Place to See a Movie in New York? A Few Suggestions

    Luxury multiplexes are popping up across New York, offering moviegoers high-end date nights with waiter service and comfortable recliners. Yearning to make an event out of going to the movies, New Yorkers can be sure that these new theaters will give them an evening to remember. The Landmark at 57 West 657 W. 57th St., New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad