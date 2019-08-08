×

Harvey Weinstein Barred From Taking Europe Trip

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s request to travel to Spain and Italy later this month to consult on a stage adaptation of “Cinema Paradiso.”

The disgraced producer is awaiting trial in New York in September on charges of rape and sexual assault. He has been fitted with an ankle monitor, and is barred from traveling outside New York or Connecticut without court permission as a condition of his $1 million bail.

In a letter on Tuesday, Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala asked Justice James Burke to permit him to travel to Rome to meet with Giuseppe Tornatore, the director of the 1988 film, and with composer Ennio Morricone, who is 90 and no longer able to travel.

According to a licensing agreement attached to the letter, S2BN Entertainment has paid Tornatore to option the right to produce a stage show based on the film in London and on Broadway.

Weinstein distributed the Italian film, which won the 1990 Academy Award for best foreign language picture. In addition to traveling to Rome for creative meetings, Weinstein also wanted to go to Spain to meet with production designers, music directors, and investors in the project.

Related

The trip was supposed to run from Aug. 12 to 22. Weinstein offered to hire a two-man security detail to monitor him throughout the trip, and offered to be subject to electronic monitoring. He also offered to waive extradition in advance of the trip, in order to further ensure his appearance at trial.

The letter to the judge also included an appeal from Italian attorneys Bruno della Ragione and Filomena Cusano, who noted Weinstein’s contributions to Italian cinema and argued that it was “crucial” that he be allowed to participate in meetings on the project.

“We understand that he will be facing a potentially lengthy trial in the U.S. and that he is confident he will redeem himself during the trial,” they wrote. “In the meantime, we would hope that he be given the opportunity to continue the important work that he has commenced.”

The Manhattan D.A.’s office did not consent to the travel request.

The judge denied Weinstein’s request without explanation. His attorneys argued that he is the victim of “mob justice.”

“Here is a person who is presumed to be innocent, who has adhered to every single mandate of his bail agreement, who has not been able to work in close to two years,” said Weinstein’s attorney, Donna Rotunno. “He has been blocked from working in his industry, and when he tries to earn an honest living, is denied by the court. This exemplifies the problem with this current environment of conviction and punishment before trial, yielding to mob justice. That this is even a story is demonstrative of how low we have sank.”

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Barred From Taking Europe Trip

    A judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein’s request to travel to Spain and Italy later this month to consult on a stage adaptation of “Cinema Paradiso.” The disgraced producer is awaiting trial in New York in September on charges of rape and sexual assault. He has been fitted with an ankle monitor, and is barred from [...]

  • Fox Studios Lot

    Gains in Affiliate Fees Power Fox Corp. Earnings

    Gains in affiliate fees and retransmission consent revenue drove Fox Corp.’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings, despite a downturn in advertising revenue and subscriber losses. Fox Corp. on Wednesday reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter and pre-tax income of $656 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 62 cents a [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee's Daughter Seeks to Cut Ties With Camsing International (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stan Lee’s daughter announced on Wednesday that her father’s estate is cutting ties with Camsing International, the Hong Kong firm that bought his company two years ago and is now embroiled in a fraud probe in China. J.C. Lee states that the revelations of Camsing’s “criminality” have caused her to sever ties with the company, [...]

  • Amazon Music Names Adam Block as

    Amazon Music Names Adam Block as Head of Catalog

    Amazon Music today announced that it has hired Adam Block as Global Head of Music Catalog, a new position. Block, who for many years was president of Sony’s Legacy Recordings, will report to the Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music. According to the announcement, Block will drive the catalog music strategy for the division, while continuing to [...]

  • Sections of a USA Today newspapers

    USA Today Headquarters in Virginia Evacuated After Reports of Man With Weapon

    The USA Today headquarters in McLean, Va. were evacuated Wednesday morning after a man with a weapon was reported in the area. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said at a press conference at 11 a.m. PST that the department received a report shortly before noon that a former employee had been seen inside the [...]

  • Nancy Drew Bat Woman the CW

    The CW Looks to the Future as Its Parent Companies Evolve

    It’s been more than 13 years since netlets The WB and UPN joined forces to form The CW network. The joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS continues to hum along as a broadcast home for fare from both companies’ in-house TV studios, such as upcoming series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” But as each owner [...]

  • Guy Schory - Endeavor

    Endeavor Names Former eBay Exec Guy Schory Its First Chief Digital Officer

    Agency and media conglomerate Endeavor has hired Guy Schory, a former eBay and PayPal executive, as its first chief digital officer. Schory will head up Endeavor’s digital efforts across product management, marketing, data platforms, advertising and commerce. He also will lead Endeavor’s digital direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations, including Endeavor Streaming, the video-streaming distribution unit formed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad