Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Names Guy Moot, Carianne Marshall Co-Chairs

It’s official: As widely expected, Warner/Chappell Music Publishing announced today that Guy Moot will be its new Co-Chair & CEO and run the company in tandem with COO Carianne Marshall, who is also upped to Co-Chair, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety. Moot, who will be leaving his post as president of worldwide creative at Sony/ATV Music Publishing, replaces Jon Platt, who announced in September that he will be stepping down to take the top job at Sony/ATV when Martin Bandier’s contract is up at the end of March.

Moot and Marshall, who Platt named as Warner/Chappell’s COO shortly before he announced his departure, will both report to Warner Music chief Steve Cooper. While Marshall — formerly a partner at SONGS Music Publishing, which was sold to Kobalt last year for $150 million — is new to the company and the majors, she is capable and well-liked. The arrangement is similar in structure to the CEO/COO model at Atlantic Records, where CEO Craig Kallman essentially handles the music-making side while COO Julie Greenwald markets the recordings and runs the company (there is significant crossover between their roles, but generally speaking that’s the idea).

Moot will split his time between Warner/Chappell’s London office and its new base in downtown Los Angeles, where Marshall is based.

In the memo, Cooper writes, “This leadership duo will be unlike any other in music publishing, and help us emphasize our unique approach at Warner/Chappell. It will give us real creative and commercial advantages as we sign and develop a new generation of world-class hit-makers, open up fresh opportunities for our legendary catalog, and mentor a winning team. Guy and Carianne are inspiring, innovative execs who have championed many of the world’s greatest songwriters, while being passionate advocates for the value of music and proponents of new technology. They bring beautifully complementary talents and experiences to the Warner/Chappell culture – with Guy’s visionary A&R strength backed by outstanding global operational expertise, and Carianne’s entrepreneurial business savvy coupled with impeccable creative instincts.”

The move makes sense on a number of levels: Few publishing executives have the experience, the connections or the clout to fill Platt’s shoes. Platt’s deputy, Katie Vinten, is transitioning to a consulting role at the company while she launches a Warner label with hitmaker Justin Tranter. And sources tell Variety the London-based Moot had long been tapped by Bandier to take over for him when he retired — and was not overjoyed when the nod went to Platt.

Over the course of his 30-year career, Moot has signed and/or worked closely with with Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Arctic Monkeys, Jamiroquai, Arcade Fire, StarGate, Sia, Paul Epworth, Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, Charli XCX, Nile Rodgers, Jorja Smith and others. He began his career in 1984 with A&R roles at both ATV Music and Chrysalis Records, joining SBK Music Publishing in 1987, ahead of its merger with EMI two years later. He rose through the ranks at the company, appointed EVP of A&R for the UK and Europe in 2003 and managing director/president of European creative two years later.He was named president of worldwide creative in 2017.

Prior to joining Songs in 2006 — where she was principal partner, head of creative services and head of creative licensing — Marshall spent three years as director of motion picture and television music for Universal Music Publishing Group, prior to which she worked in the Film/Television Music division of DreamWorks Music Publishing from 2000 to 2003. Marshall began her music industry career at Los Angeles-based VOX Productions, where she did live music production, while managing and booking local bands. In 1996, she joined Elektra Entertainment Group, working in marketing & college radio promotion.