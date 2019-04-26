Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon Hosting Power Dinner for Hollywood CEOs, Saudi Investment Fund Director

At the start of next week’s Milken Global Conference, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is hosting an exclusive dinner for power players from Hollywood, big oil and pharma, and the managing director of Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, Variety has learned exclusively.

Solomon, who succeeded Lloyd Blankfein as CEO of Goldman last October, will convene the group at a restaurant in Los Angeles’ swanky Brentwood neighborhood. Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell of Endeavor, Richard Lovett of CAA, Wasserman Media Group CEO and Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee Chair Casey Wasserman, Jon Winkelried of TPG, Skydance CEO David Ellison and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino are expected to attend.

This will be Solomon’s first visit to Los Angeles in his new role, having also succeeded Blankfein as chairman of the multinational bank in January. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, managing director of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, eBay CEO Devni Wenig, oil CEO Bob Dudley of BP, Royalty Pharma Chairman and CEO Pablo Legorreta, and Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, will also be present.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the event but did not comment on guests or the occasion. No word on whether Solomon will DJ the event.

Not that he needs an excuse — billionaires and thought leaders will descend on the Beverly Hilton throughout next week for Michael Milken’s annual confab, which will feature panel discussions on wide-ranging issues from various sectors, and invite everyone from “Avengers: Endgame” directors the Russo brothers to Ivanka Trump to speak.