Gloria Vanderbilt Dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt, a famous model and socialite who was often a subject of fascination in the worlds of fashion and media, has died at 95, according to a report on CNN, where her son, anchor Anderson Cooper, has worked for several years.
More to come….
Popular on Variety
Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost
Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’
Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy
Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance
'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie
'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?
Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo
Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)
Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)
Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending
Chris Coelen has extended his tenure as CEO of Kinetic Content as the LA-based production business moves into scripted TV. Kinetic is part of the Red Arrows Studios stable and has been built on unscripted fare, with a roster of factual entertainment, formats and lifestyle series including “Married at First Sight,” the “Little Women” franchise [...]
Looking to replicate the success of “Gomorrah” and “My Brilliant Friend,” a clutch of Italian TV producers is making the trek to L.A. to pitch high-end TV series based on local properties steeped in crime and history. Top outfits such as Fabula Pictures, the makers of Italian Netflix original “Baby,” and Lux Vide, which is [...]
MADRID — Spanish production powerhouse The Mediapro Studio and Chilean broadcast network ChileVisión, part of Turner Latin America, have signed a co-production pact, kicked off by “El discípulo del Chef,” an ambitious entertainment format. One of Mediapro’s big new unscripted plays, the show will be introduced to buyers at October’s Mipcom trade fair. The title [...]
A host of guest stars have signed on for “Criminal,” the stripped-down Netflix procedural set in France, Spain, Germany and the U.K. The action takes place within the confines of a police interview suite. There are three 45-minute episodes set in each country. Guest stars in the British installments include David Tennant (“Good Omens”), Hayley [...]
MADRID — Navarre has been a long-term film and TV shooting locale thanks to diverse and sometimes stunning landscapes that take in the Bardenas Reales badlands, immortalized in titles such as “The World Is Not Enough” and “Game of Thrones.” One of Spain’s richest regions, Navarre has historically levied its own tax regime, which led [...]
Veteran television producer Dick Wolf, best known for creating the “Law & Order” franchise, is eyeing a cross-network crossover between his CBS freshman procedural “FBI” or its in-the-works spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” and one of his NBC shows, such as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” or “Chicago P.D.” The decision whether to go with [...]
Prince Albert II of Monaco opened the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival on Friday at a glittering ceremony at the principality’s Grimaldi Forum attended by Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Hollywood actresses presented the French premiere of their action cop series “L.A.’s Finest,” which has just been renewed for a second season. “You typically [...]