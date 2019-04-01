×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Judge Moves Global Music Rights Dispute to California Court

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Springsteen on Broadway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rob DeMartin

After more than two years of bitter litigation, a Pennsylvania judge has decided that he does not have the power to adjudicate a fight between the nation’s radio stations and Global Music Rights, an upstart licensing company founded by Irving Azoff.

U.S. District Court Judge C. Darnell Jones II issued a ruling on Friday transferring the case to federal court in Los Angeles. The ruling marks a victory for Global Music Rights, which has argued since 2016 that the case belongs in California.

Azoff’s company launched in 2013, with the aim of disrupting the way radio stations license music. The vast majority of songs are controlled by either BMI or ASCAP. Radio stations pay a set rate to license those songs, which has long been governed by an arbitration process under judicial consent decrees.

Azoff lured about 70 artists and songwriters away from ASCAP and BMI, including Bruce Springsteen, Drake, and Eddie Vedder. Though GMR’s catalog is still dwarfed by BMI and ASCAP, the company represents artists that are deemed essential to radio stations’ playlists.

In 2016, GMR engaged in licensing negotiations with the Radio Music License Committee, which represents more than 90% of the nation’s radio stations. Those talks broke down in late 2016, and both sides filed suit, each accusing the other of anti-trust violations.

Related

The RMLC filed first, in federal court in Philadelphia. The RMLC argues that GMR is seeking extortionate rates for its artists, and should be compelled to arbitrate under the same scheme that governs BMI and ASCAP. GMR accuses the RMLC of being an illegal cartel, which suppresses licensing fees paid to artists. GMR’s suit, filed in Los Angeles, has been on hold pending the outcome of the Pennsylvania case.

Jones’ ruling did not resolve any of the underlying disagreements. Instead, the judge found that he does not have “personal jurisdiction” over GMR, but that such jurisdiction does apply in Los Angeles. GMR had argued that the RMLC filed in Pennsylvania for “tactical advantage.” The RMLC is based in Nashville, and GMR is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Early in the case, GMR threatened that radio stations that kept playing its artists’ songs after Jan. 1, 2017, could face copyright suits. The two sides have since been operating under an interim license agreement pending the outcome of the litigation.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    New Recording Academy Chief Elected, but Result Remains Secret

    The Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees last week met with and voted upon candidates to succeed outgoing chairman/president Neil Portnow — however, the vote was a silent ballot and few people will be informed of the result until a contract is signed, a source close to the situation tells Variety. No time frame was given [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Judge Moves Global Music Rights Dispute to California Court

    After more than two years of bitter litigation, a Pennsylvania judge has decided that he does not have the power to adjudicate a fight between the nation’s radio stations and Global Music Rights, an upstart licensing company founded by Irving Azoff. U.S. District Court Judge C. Darnell Jones II issued a ruling on Friday transferring [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Doc 'Amazing Grace' Premieres

    Aretha Franklin Doc 'Amazing Grace' Has Gala Premiere at Church Where It Was Filmed

    Not many, if any, of the great music documentaries or concert films have ever screened in the exact location where they were shot: “Woodstock” did not show at Woodstock, and “Wattstax” did not premiere at the L.A. Coliseum, needless to say. But Sunday night, “Amazing Grace” had its official southern California premiere right where the [...]

  • Roger Waters ‘Us + Them’ Concert

    Pink Floyd's Roger Waters 'Us + Them' Concert Film Scores Global Event Cinema Release

    A Roger Waters “Us + Them” tour film will get an event cinema release later this year after Trafalgar Releasing landed the rights. The tour took in 156 shows and countries and regions including Australia, Latin America and North America. Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, played tracks from his career with the band as well [...]

  • Nipsey HussleWarner Music's Pre-Grammys Party, Arrivals,

    Police Seek Nipsey Hussle's Killer, Believe Shooting Was Gang-Related

    Police are continuing to seek the killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot outside his store in South Los Angeles in a burst of gunfire that injured two other people, officials told the Los Angeles Times. The Grammy-nominated rapper (legal name: Ermias Asghedom), whose business efforts in his native neighborhood made him a local [...]

  • Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at

    Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at 95

    Maury Laws, who as musical director for Rankin-Bass productions supervised the scoring of such animated TV classics as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Hobbit,” died March 28 in Appleton, Wisc. He was 95. Laws’ greatest achievement in TV was arranging and conducting all of the music for the 1964 stop-motion animation [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad