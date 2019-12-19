×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

GLAAD: J.K. Rowling’s Support of Anti-Trans Researcher ‘Puts Trans People at Risk’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
J.K. Rowling
CREDIT: Christophe Ena/AP/Shutterstock

J.K. Rowling’s support of U.K. researcher Maya Forstater — who was fired for anti-trans tweets — “puts trans people at risk,” says Anthony Ramos, head of talent at LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD.

A rep from GLAAD also tells Variety that the organization reached out to Rowling’s PR team and offered to facilitate an off-the-record discussion between the best-selling author and members of the trans community. Rowling’s reps declined.

J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” says Ramos in a statement. “Trans men, trans women and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”

A rep for Rowling did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Rowling tweeted on Monday in support of Forstater, who lost her job at the Centre for Global Development after she tweeted, in part, “men cannot change into women.” Forstater’s public position that there are only two, immutable sexes — male and female — also extends to several tweets mentioning concern that trans women have access to “changing rooms” designated for women. Forstater has also repeatedly referred to trans women as “males” on Twitter. On June 2, she tweeted about “rape crisis centres … school changing rooms … women’s sports, all allowing access for males into women’s spaces by self ID in practice in the UK.”

More Biz

  • Manchester by the Sea

    Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Mark Ruffalo Call for Inclusion for Actors With Disabilities

    Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston and Mark Ruffalo are among the stars who have signed an open letter calling on Hollywood executives to create more opportunities for people with disabilities. The growing number of actors and executives who have signed the letter include Academy Award winners Marlee Matlin, Peter Farrelly and Chris Cooper, as well as [...]

  • J.K. Rowling

    GLAAD: J.K. Rowling's Support of Anti-Trans Researcher 'Puts Trans People At Risk'

    J.K. Rowling’s support of U.K. researcher Maya Forstater — who was fired for anti-trans tweets — “puts trans people at risk,” says Anthony Ramos, head of talent at LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD. A rep from GLAAD also tells Variety that the organization reached out to Rowling’s PR team and offered to facilitate an off-the-record discussion between [...]

  • Live Nation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Live Nation)

    Live Nation Settles With Dept. of Justice Over Ticketmaster Merger

    UPDATED: Live Nation has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice’s antitrust division and will extend the 2010 consent decree regarding the company’s merger with Ticketmaster until 2025, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. The consent decree will feature updated guidelines regarding the company’s reported retaliation against venues that use other [...]

  • MICHAEL JACKSONMICHAEL JACKSON PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY

    Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Fight With Disney

    The Michael Jackson Estate has reached a confidential settlement with Disney over a 2018 TV special that included numerous clips from Jackson’s songs and music videos. The estate sued in May 2018, alleging that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” engaged in “astounding” copyright infringement. According to the suit, the ABC special used portions of [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Pledges a ‘Change to

    Sofar Sounds Pledges a ‘Change to Artist Compensation’ in 2020

    Sofar Sounds has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — but as detailed in an article in the Talkhouse and a subsequent report in Variety, its model is problematic because it has generated millions in funding yet relies largely on unpaid volunteers, [...]

  • A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner

    A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner for Household-Specific Targeted Advertising

    A+E Networks is looking to expand the scope of its targeted advertising capabilities in a deal with Dish and Adcuratio that will allow marketers to serve up spots with creative messages that can be tailored for specific households. The partnership means that A+E Networks’ History, Lifetime, A&E Networks and other channels will be able to [...]

  • Apple Podcast Icon

    Top 19 Media Trends of 2019: The Podcast Boom

    The U.S. podcast market has been on the rise for years, but 2019 marked an extraordinary year of growth for the space.  At least 90 million U.S. consumers (27% of the population) listen to podcasts monthly, up 23% from 73 million in 2018, which is an acceleration from the 9% year-over-year growth monthly podcast listening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad