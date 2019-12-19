GLAAD: J.K. Rowling’s Support of Anti-Trans Researcher ‘Puts Trans People at Risk’

J.K. Rowling’s support of U.K. researcher Maya Forstater — who was fired for anti-trans tweets — “puts trans people at risk,” says Anthony Ramos, head of talent at LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD.

A rep from GLAAD also tells Variety that the organization reached out to Rowling’s PR team and offered to facilitate an off-the-record discussion between the best-selling author and members of the trans community. Rowling’s reps declined.

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” says Ramos in a statement. “Trans men, trans women and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”

A rep for Rowling did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Rowling tweeted on Monday in support of Forstater, who lost her job at the Centre for Global Development after she tweeted, in part, “men cannot change into women.” Forstater’s public position that there are only two, immutable sexes — male and female — also extends to several tweets mentioning concern that trans women have access to “changing rooms” designated for women. Forstater has also repeatedly referred to trans women as “males” on Twitter. On June 2, she tweeted about “rape crisis centres … school changing rooms … women’s sports, all allowing access for males into women’s spaces by self ID in practice in the UK.”