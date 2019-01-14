×
GLAAD Hires Viacom’s Mathew Lasky as Communications Director

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mathew Lasky

GLAAD has hired Viacom’s social impact strategist Mathew Lasky as its communications director.

He will oversee communications for GLAAD, the GLAAD Media Awards, GLAAD Media Institute, and the communications strategy for GLAAD’s day-to-day work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance. Lasky will also lead GLAAD’s outreach around its annual television and film reports and expand GLAAD’s visibility within Hollywood. He reports to GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro.

Lasky comes to GLAAD from the social impact team at MTV, VH1, and Logo, where he oversaw social impact initiatives for the brands’ shows and events including “Catfish,” “Teen Mom,” “The Challenge,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the VMAs, and “Love & Hip Hop.” He also developed the brands’ strategies around LGBTQ Pride Month, GLAAD Spirit Day, Wear Orange for Gun Safety, and Transgender Awareness Week. He also sat on the leadership board of Emerge, Viacom’s LGBTQ employee resource group.

At Viacom, Lasky created Logo’s Global Ally campaign, a multi-year storytelling project focused on telling the stories of international LGBTQ activists which debuted during the season finale of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He also played a key role in MTV’s work around responding to the rise of gun-violence in schools with Everytown for Gun Safety, and developed partnerships with non-profit partners including the ACLU, Human Rights Campaign, United We Dream, and more.

Before joining MTV, VH1, and Logo, Lasky was a communications consultant for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Mozambique and his work focused on LGBTQ rights and stigma reduction for those living with HIV/AIDS.

He is based in GLAAD’s New York City office.

  • GLAAD Hires Viacom's Mathew Lasky as

