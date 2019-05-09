Suspect Released a Day After Police Discover Weapons Cache in Bel-Air Home

A man who was arrested when investigators discovered a cache of more than 1,000 weapons on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to booking records.

Girard Damien Saenz, 57, was arrested on suspicion of illegal manufacture, distribution or sale of assault weapons. Police discovered massive cache of rifles, ammunition, and other weapons at a ritzy home in Bel-Air. Saenz was released on Thursday morning after posting a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

The LAPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms served a search warrant Wednesday morning on the home at 111 N. Beverly Glen Blvd. The home is owned by Cynthia Beck, who was once a mistress of Gordon P. Getty, the fourth child of oil baron J. Paul Getty. Gordon Getty, now 85, is an opera composer and philanthropist who lives in San Francisco. In 1999, he acknowledged that he had three children with Beck, who were living in Los Angeles.

Beck bought the Bel-Air mansion for $2.6 million in 2001. It has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 8,229 square feet, according to L.A. County Assessor’s records. Redfin estimates it is now worth more than $7 million.

Beck and Saenz co-own several other properties in Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to property records. Saenz has had a contractor’s license since 1994, under the name Gerry Saenz and Associates.

According to the ATF, Saenz has a federal firearms license, but the agency was investigating whether he was dealing weapons outside the restrictions of the license.