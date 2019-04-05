You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gigi Hadid Chokes Up During Power of Women Speech: ‘Be a Voice for Someone’

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gigi Hadid got choked up while accepting Variety‘s Power of Women honor on Friday.

The 23-year-old international supermodel, who has fronted campaigns for such brands as Marc Jacobs, Prada, and Chanel, has made waves in the past two years for her philanthropic work as a UNICEF ambassador. At Variety‘s Power of Women NY presented by Lifetime, Hadid spoke alongside fellow honorees Bette Midler, Taraji P. Henson, Kacey Musgraves, and Christiane Amanpour about using her fame to better the world.

The model went on to discuss the power of social media, a tool she utilized while traveling to Bangladesh, where she visited a refugee camp housing the Rohingya people, the majority-Muslim ethnic group fleeing Myanmar.

“Even with their lives in limbo, these women and girls had such desire to do more, to be more, and to get educated to better their lives,” she said at Cipriani in New York. “When we asked them how UNICEF could help in different ways, and most importantly, what they wanted us to tell the world about them, what it really boiled down to was that they want an identity.”

“At the end of the trip I went home, and they were still there,” Hadid said, tearing up.

Related

“Yes, we can donate. Yes, we can help them, and every donation really genuinely does save lives and help people. I saw it,” she added. “But that’s not what they wanted us to tell the world. They are human beings like all of us. What they would do for a citizenship, for an identity, to be able to scroll and type and have a voice in that sense.”

The model stressed the significance of the “gift of identity.”

“We can get so stuck in our own heads, and our own worlds can feel very overwhelming at times, but most of us have the true gift of identity, and the power to express ourselves, the power to speak out for those who cannot for themselves, and the power to uplift one another.”

“I feel resentment towards social media at times, but as I documented my trip with UNICEF, I understood the true value — someone is listening,” she said. “Be a voice for someone, support someone, encourage someone, tell someone how they inspire you. We cannot let the negative comments, the bad energy, and false assumptions of us keep us from doing the good we know we can do with our platforms.”

Hadid also talked about the integral role that social media played in her activism for her cover story. “Within a camp, I’m no one,” Hadid told Variety. “I’m there to share a smile. I’m there to share a moment with someone. When I would leave and get in a car, all I wanted to do was take everything I soaked in my brain and put it into my phone so I could get that information to the world. I wanted people to experience it with me.”

In her speech, Hadid thanked the women in her life who paved the way for her, including her mother and “oma.” “They are beacons of independence and integrity in our family, and I can’t explain what an amazing thing it is to have women like them to look up to,” she said.

She also nodded to her sisters, Bella, Marielle, and Alana Hadid, and “chosen sisters,” who were present at the luncheon. “Thank you for your love and support everyday of my life,” she said, telling Bella not to cry while holding back her own tears. “You are talented, you are hardworking, you are creative, kind, loyal, honest, and you are unapologetically yourselves, and you all inspire me in your own ways.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Biz

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Will Not Be 'Intimidated' Into Paying for Probe, Attorney Says

    Jussie Smollett’s attorney sent a defiant letter to the City of Chicago on Thursday evening, saying the “Empire” actor will not be “intimidated” into paying for the investigation of his alleged hate crime. The city has said it intends to sue Smollett to recoup the $130,000 in police overtime costs arising from the incident, which [...]

  • The Shed, New York’s $475 Million

    The Shed, New York’s $475 Million Arts Center, Opens Today

    The Shed — New York City’s new, $475 million arts center “dedicated to commissioning, developing, and presenting original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences” — opens to the public today with the world premiere of “Soundtrack of America.” The five-night concert series, conceived and directed by Steve McQueen with a creative team led [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After He Refuses to Pay Investigation Costs

    The city of Chicago is preparing to sue “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for $130,000 to recoup the costs of its hate crime investigation. Last week, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dropped 16 counts against Smollett, who had been accused of faking a hate crime against himself. The decision caused an uproar in Chicago, with [...]

  • Malala Yousafzai UTA

    Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Signs With UTA

    United Talent Agency (UTA) announced Thursday that it will represent Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai. “When I started my fight for girls at 11 years old, working with media and public speaking were key to building support for my efforts. I look forward to working with UTA to develop creative ways to amplify [...]

  • West Slauson Blvd Suspect LAPD

    Eric Holder Charged With Murder of Nipsey Hussle

    Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against Eric Holder, the man accused of killing South L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle. Holder is being held on $5 million bail. He appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by attorney Chris Darden. Darden entered a not guilty [...]

  • SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint

    SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint ‘Experience,’ Pandora Now

    SiriusXM and Pandora today introduced their first joint “listening experience” since the companies combined earlier this year, Pandora Now. According to the announcement, Pandora NOW “harnesses the combined strength of Pandora’s extensive listener data and SiriusXM’s curatorial expertise to create unique access to the most popular and fast-trending music right now.” The program features the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad