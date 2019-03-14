×
Gigi Gorgeous Signs With UTA

Gigi Gorgeous'Good Trouble' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

UTA has signed model-actress Gigi Gorgeous for representation in all areas.

Gorgeous has made a name for herself during the past few years as a YouTube star, transgender activist, author and TV personality.

Gorgeous boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers and more than 8 million followers across all of her social media platforms. The documentary that chronicled her transition — “This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” — premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube Red in 2017.

In television, Gorgeous has appeared on Facebook Watch series “Undivided ATTN:,” YouTube’s “Me and My Grandma” and Lifetime’s “Project Runway All Stars.” Her first book,  “He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories, and Mistakes from My Transgender Journey” will be released April 2.

Gorgeous is also repped by Select Management Group and the law firm of Hansen Jacobson.

  Gigi Gorgeous'Good Trouble' TV show premiere,

    Gigi Gorgeous Signs With UTA

    UTA has signed model-actress Gigi Gorgeous for representation in all areas. Gorgeous has made a name for herself during the past few years as a YouTube star, transgender activist, author and TV personality. Gorgeous boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers and more than 8 million followers across all of her social media platforms. The [...]

