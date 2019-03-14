Gigi Gorgeous Signs With UTA

UTA has signed model-actress Gigi Gorgeous for representation in all areas.

Gorgeous has made a name for herself during the past few years as a YouTube star, transgender activist, author and TV personality.

Gorgeous boasts more than 2 million Instagram followers and more than 8 million followers across all of her social media platforms. The documentary that chronicled her transition — “This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” — premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube Red in 2017.

In television, Gorgeous has appeared on Facebook Watch series “Undivided ATTN:,” YouTube’s “Me and My Grandma” and Lifetime’s “Project Runway All Stars.” Her first book, “He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories, and Mistakes from My Transgender Journey” will be released April 2.

Gorgeous is also repped by Select Management Group and the law firm of Hansen Jacobson.