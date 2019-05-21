×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gersh Agency Stirs Ire After Canceling Network Meeting for Former Client

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

In a sign of hostility in the war between the WGA and Hollywood’s largest talent agencies, Gersh Agency has come under fire from TV and film writers for canceling a network meeting that it had arranged for a now-former client.

Writer Jorge Reyes disclosed the incident in a series of tweets on Monday. Reyes asserted that he arrived on Monday for a long-scheduled meeting at the Fox network only to find that it had been canceled. The network, according to Reyes’ tweets, later told him the meeting was canceled by his former reps at Gersh.

Reyes could not immediately be reached for comment. Gersh confirmed the substance of Reyes’ account in a statement issued Tuesday.

“Gersh set these meetings several months ago before the strike when Mr. Reyes was a Gersh client. When the client signed with another agency, the meetings were removed from the books as is normal protocol. We wish Mr. Reyes the best,” Gersh stated.

Related

Reyes said he believed his former reps at Gersh took the step of canceling the meeting as retaliation for his decision to sign with Verve agency, the literary boutique that became the first prominent talent agency to agree to the WGA’s newly established Code of Conduct for agents. As of April 12, the WGA has instructed members to terminate their professional ties to any talent agents that will not adhere to the new Code of Conduct.

“They don’t have to like that I moved. But they were ALREADY fired, and in no position to cancel a meeting with an exec that wanted to meet me because of my writing. Now I’ll be fine. But this is vindictive, f***ed up, & I wouldn’t put it past them to try & sabotage me,” Reyes wrote.

Reyes’ story provoked strong reactions and expressions of support from fellow WGA members on social media.

Reyes at present is a writer on USA Network drama “Queen of the South.” His past credits include serving as creator and exec producer of the UPN drama “Kevin Hill.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    Gersh Agency Stirs Ire After Canceling Network Meeting for Former Client

    In a sign of hostility in the war between the WGA and Hollywood’s largest talent agencies, Gersh Agency has come under fire from TV and film writers for canceling a network meeting that it had arranged for a now-former client. Writer Jorge Reyes disclosed the incident in a series of tweets on Monday. Reyes asserted [...]

  • THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

    TV News Roundup: 'Dark Crystal' Series at Netflix Sets Summer Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” DATES “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” the prequel series to the original fantasy film, will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 30. Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel will voice the three Gelfling heroes, once again portrayed as animated puppets, named Rian, Brea and [...]

  • Reed Morano shot by Celeste Sloman

    Reed Morano, Amazon's 'The Power' Drop Georgia Over Abortion Bill

    Reed Morano has decided to no longer film any scenes from Amazon Studios’ “The Power” in Georgia, following the signing of the state’s anti-abortion bill that would restrict abortions beyond the point of detection of a fetal heartbeat, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy. “The Power” canceled interviews with those working in local [...]

  • Jeff Daniels MSNBC

    Jeff Daniels Says 'It's the End of Democracy' if Trump Gets Re-Elected

    Jeff Daniels took a swipe at President Donald Trump and the GOP during an appearance on MSNBC on Monday. Daniels spoke with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC about his role as Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a story about racial politics and discrimination in 1930s Alabama, and spent the segment [...]

  • Bryan Cogman

    'Game of Thrones' Alum Bryan Cogman Boards 'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon

    Bryan Cogman is trading one iconic fantasy world for another. Cogman, who most recently worked as a writer and co-executive producer on “Game of Thrones,” has signed on to consult on the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon, Variety has learned from sources. He will work alongside the writing team of JD Payne and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad