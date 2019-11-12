Gary Ehrlich Named President, General Manager of Fox Studio Lot

Gary Ehrlich was named to oversee operations at the Fox Studio Lot, a position of growing importance to Fox Corporation.

Fox said Tuesday that it had named Ehrlich, a former executive vice president at Fox Sports, the new president and general manger of its Fox Studio lot in Century City. Fox retained its ownership to approximately 1.8 million square feet of building space that housed the fabled 20th Century Fox studio as well as other operations even as it sold the bulk of its cable and production assets to Walt Disney for approximately $71 billion earlier this year. The property has proven valuable: Fox Corp. said earlier this month that use of its lot by third parties had contributed to an uptick in revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal 2020.

Ehrlich will oversee studio operations on the lot, and also manage Fox Corp.’s real estate, production services, post-production services, planning, design and development, health and safety, facilities, food services, and security functions. The appointment was made by Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution, to whom Ehrlich will report.

“I am delighted to welcome Gary back to the Fox family. His deep understanding of our business, exceptional leadership skills, and vision for our iconic lot uniquely position him to assume this role at this exciting time for Fox Corporation,” Biard said in a prepared statement.

Ehrlich had recently been executive vice president of physical plants for U.S. concerts at Live Nation, where he supervised venues, managed the development of existing and new facilities, and led related capital expenditure planning. He had spent three decades at Fox, overseeing the company’s ownership interests in professional teams and venues, including Dodger Stadium and Staples Center. In a prior role, Ehrlich was instrumental in developing plans for the Fox Lot in agreement with the City of Los Angeles that led to the development of the property in its present form.