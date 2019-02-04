×
Gannett Rejects $1.4 Billion Bid From Digital First Media as Not ‘Credible’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

View All
Gannett
CREDIT: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Gannett Co. announced that its board unanimously rejected a $1.4 billion hostile takeover bid by Digital First Media as not “credible,” or in the best interests of the company or its shareholders.

Digital First Media, officially known as MNG Enterprises, had submitted a proposal acquire Gannett for $12.00 per share in cash on Jan. 15. Gannett is the publisher of USA Today and a network of local newspapers.

Digital First Media, majority owned by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital, owns about 200 local newspapers and online media properties across the U.S., including the Boston Herald, the Denver Post, and the Orange County Register. MNG Enterprises also owns a 7.5% stake in Gannett.

In spurning MNG Enterprises’ offer, Gannett said Monday its board supports the company’s digital strategy and “will continue to pursue accretive growth through disciplined, selective acquisitions that provide synergies with Gannett’s large customer base of consumers and marketers.” Gannett also signaled that will will continue to undertake cost-cutting moves “in a thoughtful and strategic manner” as its legacy print business declines.

Representatives for Digital First Media/MNG Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our board of directors is confident that Gannett has significant value creation potential. Our vision and pursuit of our digital transformation, combined with our USA Today Network strategy, enables us to serve more directly and efficiently the persistent demand of our audiences and customers to engage with their communities,” Gannett chairman J. Jeffry Louis said in a statement.

According to Gannett, MNG’s proposal provided no information about how MNG would finance the transaction and “failed to address potential regulatory risks and other fundamental issues that Gannett considered important to its assessment of the proposal.” MNG insisted that a non-disclosure agreement be in place before negotiating with Gannett, which Gannett said it concluded was “a distraction designed to mask MNG’s inability to finance and complete the proposed transaction. Indeed, given MNG’s refusal to provide even the most basic answers to Gannett’s questions, it appears that MNG does not have a realistic plan to acquire Gannett.”

