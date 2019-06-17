×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones,’ Netflix VFX Among Those to Be Featured in SIGGRAPH Production Talks

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Season 8 Production Still; VFX teams from Weta Digital, Image Engine, Scanline and Pixomondo will discuss their VFX work on the HBO series at SIGGRAPH 2019’s Production Sessions.Credit: © 2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: © 2019 Home Box Office; Inc. All Rights Reserved

VFX pros behind the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame,” Pixar’s upcoming “Toy Story 4,” last year’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Netflix series, including “Stranger Things,” and more will give SIGGRAPH 2019 attendees a behind-the-scenes look at their work during the conference’s Production Sessions. There will even be a session about what it was like filming a VR project in space.

SIGGRAPH will hold a total of 11 sessions during the week of the conference, July 28- Aug. 1, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Visual effects supervisors from Weta Digital, Image Engine, Scanline and Pixomondo will talk about the more than 3,000 VFX shots created for each episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Season 8, featuring dragons, large-scale environments and epic battles, setting a new standard for TV VFX.

SIGGRAPH’s keynote speaker, Marvel’s Victoria Alonso, is among the panelists talking about the visual effects challenges posed by “Avengers: Endgame,” the most recent installment in the blockbuster franchise.

Related

For the first time at SIGGRAPH, VFX teams for streaming giant Netflix’s original series “Stranger Things,” “The Umbrella Academy” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” will discuss their work. Prior to the conference, SIGGRAPH will release a podcast with the Netflix panelists as a preview of the session. SIGGRAPH releases one to two new episodes a month. Visit SIGGRAPH’s Spotlight website for more information.

In addition, speakers from immersive entertainment shop Felix & Paul Studios, NASA and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space will talk about making “Space Explorers: Life in Orbit,” a VR project shot on the International Space Station.

Creating the interactive world of BioWare’s online multiplayer action role-playing game “Anthem” will also be featured in a Production Session.

Other Production Sessions include “Disney Presents: The Making of ‘The Lion King,'” “‘How to Train Your Dragon:’ The Hidden What?,” “‘First Man:’ Redefining In-Camera FX” and “‘Alita: Battle Angel’ — The Art of Being Human.”

In addition to the sessions, a gallery featuring costumes, artwork, props and memorabilia from Pixar, Netflix, Felix & Paul Studios, DreamWorks Animation and Marvel Studios, will be on display at the Production Gallery, open daily during the conference week for those with an Experience badge or above. Production Sessions are available to attendees with Select Conference, Full Conference or Full Conference Platinum badges.

“Every year, SIGGRAPH Production Sessions leave participants feeling inspired, energized and ready to push new boundaries. As the computer graphics industry evolves and continues to reinvent itself, old methods have faded in favor of an environment of openness, blurred boundary lines, and unparalleled depth of creative collaboration among studios around the world,” said Derrick Nau, SIGGRAPH 2019 Production Sessions Chair. “I think our 2019 programming reflects this modern momentum, and I’m so excited for all of our featured creators to share their stories. Choosing less than a dozen was tough, but I think we have excellent representation of the current breadth of graphics across film, television, VR and games.”

Marvel

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

More Gaming

  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Production

    'Game of Thrones,' Netflix VFX Among Those to Be Featured in SIGGRAPH Production Talks

    VFX pros behind the final season of “Game of Thrones,” the blockbuster film “Avengers: Endgame,” Pixar’s upcoming “Toy Story 4,” last year’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Netflix series, including “Stranger Things,” and more will give SIGGRAPH 2019 attendees a behind-the-scenes look at their work during the conference’s Production Sessions. There will even be a [...]

  • jfk mooonshot ar app artwork

    JFK Presidential Library Releases Moon Landing Augmented Reality App

    The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library has released an augmented reality app (AR) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and the role President Kennedy played in getting the U.S. to the moon. The app, which is available for free for iPhones and Android, lets users relive the Apollo 11 mission in their [...]

  • 'Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the

    'Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch' Is Still a Fantastic Anime Adventure

    Six years after it’s original release “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch” is coming back with a Nintendo Switch version and remastered edition on PS4 and PC. It’s time for more long-winded, adorable JRPG action. It’s odd since comparing the new version of the Level-5 developed classic with the original game is pointless [...]

  • ‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ Highlights The

    ‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ Highlights The Mundane Side of The Anime

    There have been dozens and dozens of games based on the popular anime “Dragon Ball Z.” While most focus on recreating the series’s electric fight scenes, very few have explored the more mundane and humorous aspects of the characters’ lives. Fortunately, “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” (releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020) [...]

  • 'Empire of Sin' is a Bloody,

    'Empire of Sin' is a Bloody, Strategic Take on the Criminal Underworld of 1920s Chicago

    When Paradox Interactive and Romero Games announced their new strategy game, “Empire of Sin,” some fans may have been disappointed. They could have wanted another intensely violent and fast-paced game from John Romero, one of the original creators of “Doom.” They shouldn’t be though as ‘Empire of Sin’ is a deep, violent take on criminal [...]

  • 'Marvel's Avengers' is Crystal Dynamics' Indistinct

    'Marvel's Avengers' is Crystal Dynamics' Indistinct Take on a Comic Classic

    After 22 films in the leadup to “Avengers: Endgame,” the culmination of everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up towards, you’d think any other take on the classic team of superheroes would fall flat on its face. New faces would be eclipsed by the likes of Chris Evans’ perfect Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s dashing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad