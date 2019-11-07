×
FX to Produce Original Series for Hulu as Brands Become More Closely Intertwined

Cynthia Littleton

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured: Billie Lourd as Montana Duke. CR: Kurt Iswarienko FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

FX Networks is poised to produce original series for Hulu as the two brands become more closely intertwined now that Disney has taken full ownership of Hulu.

Disney chief Bob Iger said Thursday that Hulu will become the streaming home of FX channels, showcasing the cable group’s library and current series under the “FX on Hulu” banner. Episodes of current FX series will be available on Hulu immediately after linear premiere, Iger said.

Moreover, FX will produce four original series for Hulu next year: Dramas “Devs,” “Mrs. America,” “A Teacher” and “The Old Man.” Those shows had been in the works for linear FX; it was not immediately clear if they will now air only on FX via Hulu. “Mrs. America” in particular is a high-profile property featuring Cate Blanchett as 1970s conservative firebrand Phyllis Schlafly.

FX will become “a key content driver for Hulu,” Iger said during Disney’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call on Thursday. But Hulu will continue to have its separate programming and development operations for its dedicated slate of original series.

Also on the call, Iger confirmed that the much-anticipated Disney Plus service will launch in key European territories — the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Spain — on March 31. Disney Plus bows in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Among other news from the call:

** ESPN Plus, which bowed in April 2018, has hit 3.5 million subscribers. In February, Disney said in February that the service had topped 2 million.

** Amazon Fire has come on board as a distribution partner of Disney Plus. Samsung and LG will make the app available on its smart TV operating systems.

More to come

(Pictured: FX’s “American Horror Story: 1984”)

