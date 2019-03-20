Fox Corp. Pays Disney Dividend, Sets May 9 Investor Meeting

Fox Corp. has handed over an $8.5 billion check to help Disney offset tax costs related to the 21st Century Fox acquisition.

As spelled out in the Disney-21st Century Fox merger agreement, the Murdoch clan’s newly established Fox Corp. was on the hook to pay a special dividend to 21st Century Fox on the latter’s last day as a standalone company to help cover tax-related costs associated with the sale.

Fox Corp. paid the $8.5 billion special dividend to its former parent company, 21st Century Fox, on Tuesday, but Fox Corp. now stands to receive a $2 billion refund check from Disney as the relevant tax bill for the merger came in at $6.5 billion. That total included about $700 million in estimated costs related to Disney’s pending divestiture of Fox’s 22 regional sports networks — a sale mandated by the Justice Department as a condition of its approval of the deal.

Fox Corp. also said Wednesday that it will hold an investor conference on May 9, with further details to come.