Affiliate Fee Gains Power Fox Corp. Earnings

Cynthia Littleton

Fox Studios Lot
CREDIT: Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutt

Gains in affiliate fees and retransmission consent revenue drove Fox Corp.’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings, despite a downturn in advertising revenue and subscriber losses.

Fox Corp. on Wednesday reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter and pre-tax income of $656 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 62 cents a share. Both revenue and earnings per share came in slightly above analysts’ expectations.

“The strategic rationale for the formation of Fox Corporation, with our unique set of assets, is underscored by our strong Fiscal 2019 operational and financial results that include top line growth across our operating segments and key revenue categories,” said Fox Corp. chairman-CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “We are strongly positioned as we enter our first full fiscal year, during which we will broadcast Super Bowl LIV, become the home of WWE’s ‘Smackdown Live,’ and further our digital growth, all while continuing to deliver the compelling news, sports and entertainment content that our audiences have come to expect from Fox.”

Fox’s fiscal fourth quarter marks its first full quarter as a standalone entity following the sale of most of 21st Century Fox’s assets to Disney, a deal that closed in March.

More to come 

