×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox, Charter Strike New Carriage Deal

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable
CREDIT: Claire Benoist; Styling: Alma Melendez

Fox Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc. on Monday said they struck a new “long term” carriage deal for Fox’s suite of TV networks, the latest in a recent series of agreements Fox has struck with various distributors.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The pact covers distribution of Fox Television Stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2, BTN, and Fox Deportes. The agreement also covers video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks, enabling Charter subscribers to watch Fox programming live and on-demand through mobile apps such as Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News. As part of the deal, Fox and Charter will also work to battle piracy and restrict unauthorized access to content.

“We are pleased that our renewed agreement provides Charter customers with continued access to our entire suite of networks and expands the ways in which they can access the FOX brands through additional video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms,” said Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution for Fox, in a prepared statement.  “We appreciate Charter’s professional and collaborative approach throughout this process, and we look forward to expanding on our partnership in the days ahead.”

“This agreement allows continued access to all of the Fox programming for our customers and Fox viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement. “We appreciate Fox’s desire to further collaborate as the video landscape continues to evolve.”

Fox has recently come to new terms with Cox Communications and Dish in separate negotiations.

 

More TV

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Fox, Charter Strike New Carriage Deal

    Fox Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc. on Monday said they struck a new “long term” carriage deal for Fox’s suite of TV networks, the latest in a recent series of agreements Fox has struck with various distributors. Financial terms were not disclosed. The pact covers distribution of Fox Television Stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business [...]

  • Mike Birbiglia Sets Third Netflix Stand-Up

    Mike Birbiglia Sets Third Netflix Stand-Up Special

    Mike Birbiglia has set a third stand-up special at Netflix. The comedian is bringing his Broadway show “Mike Birbiglia: The New One” to the streamer, with a special set to launch on Nov. 26, 2019. Filmed at the Cort Theater in Manhattan, the show sees Birbiglia blend observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with [...]

  • ‘Marcella’ Producer Buccaneer Hires Richard Tulk-Hart

    ‘Marcella’ Producer Buccaneer Hires Richard Tulk-Hart as Co-CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Richard Tulk-Hart will join Tony Wood as co-CEO of Buccaneer Media, the U.K.-based producer of Netflix and ITV hit series “Marcella.” Tulk-Hart is joining Buccaneer from A+E Networks, where he is managing director for international, working across distribution, formats and co-productions. Prior to A+E, Tulk-Hart worked at Fremantle, IMG, and Miramax in senior roles. He [...]

  • The Crown Season 3 Teaser

    ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Rivalry Between the Queen and Princess Margaret

    Netflix has released the full trailer for season 3 of “The Crown,” and it’s clear that everything isn’t exactly going swimmingly for Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II. Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a Changin’,” the trailer teases that this season the monarchy will have to grapple with a miner’s [...]

  • Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her

    Katherine Ryan Says Boyfriend Saved Her Netflix Scripts in Fight With Burglar

    London-based comedian, actor and writer Katherine Ryan says her boyfriend fought off a masked burglar and saved a laptop that contained scripts from her upcoming Netflix show, “The Duchess.” Sharing details on Instagram over the weekend, Ryan said her partner, Bobby Kootstra, tackled the intruder. “This is why I love Bobby K.,” Ryan wrote. “He [...]

  • Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Documentary Scores International Deals

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up on the stress of living in the spotlight in a candid documentary that is scoring more international deals. “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” was broadcast Sunday on ITV in the U.K. and  will go out on ABC in the U.S. on Wednesday night. Produced by ITN Productions [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad