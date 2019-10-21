Fox, Charter Strike New Carriage Deal

Fox Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc. on Monday said they struck a new “long term” carriage deal for Fox’s suite of TV networks, the latest in a recent series of agreements Fox has struck with various distributors.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The pact covers distribution of Fox Television Stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2, BTN, and Fox Deportes. The agreement also covers video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks, enabling Charter subscribers to watch Fox programming live and on-demand through mobile apps such as Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News. As part of the deal, Fox and Charter will also work to battle piracy and restrict unauthorized access to content.

“We are pleased that our renewed agreement provides Charter customers with continued access to our entire suite of networks and expands the ways in which they can access the FOX brands through additional video-on-demand and TV Everywhere platforms,” said Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution for Fox, in a prepared statement. “We appreciate Charter’s professional and collaborative approach throughout this process, and we look forward to expanding on our partnership in the days ahead.”

“This agreement allows continued access to all of the Fox programming for our customers and Fox viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement. “We appreciate Fox’s desire to further collaborate as the video landscape continues to evolve.”

Fox has recently come to new terms with Cox Communications and Dish in separate negotiations.