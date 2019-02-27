×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million to ‘Bones’ Profit Participants

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All

An arbitrator has ordered Fox to pay $179 million to profit participants in the long-running drama series “Bones,” finding that top executives lowballed revenue from the show and gave false testimony.

In his ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman blasted several Fox executives by name, including Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice, saying they gave “false testimony in an attempt to conceal their wrongful acts.” Lichtman held that Fox engaged “intentional acts of fraud and malice,” and showed a “cavalier attitude” toward the company’s wrongdoing.

The case is the latest in a long line of self-dealing lawsuits in which profit participants assert that the network did not pay market rates to license the show because it was produced by a corporate sibling, 20th Century Fox Television.

Lichtman awarded a whopping $128 million in punitive damages, finding the high amount “necessary to punish Fox for its reprehensible conduct and deter it from future wrongful conduct.”

In a statement, 21st Century Fox strongly denied the allegations leveled against its executives by Lichtman and said it would appeal the decision.

Related

“The ruling by this private arbitrator is categorically wrong on the merits and exceeded his arbitration powers,” the company said. “Fox will not allow this flagrant injustice, riddled with errors and gratuitous character attacks, to stand and will vigorously challenge the ruling in a court of law.”

Bones” aired on Fox from 2005 through 2017. The stars of the show, Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, sued Fox in 2015. They were joined by Kathy Reichs, the author of the novels on which the show was based, and Barry Josephson, the executive producer. The plaintiffs alleged that the 20th Century Fox TV studio agreed to below-market rates in licensing the show to Fox and later to Hulu for reruns. The participants maintain they were cheated out of tens of millions of dollars in profit participation because of those lowball deals.

Fox moved to handle the case through private arbitration.

In his ruling, Lichtman also accuses Fox of handing a generous production deal to former Fox executive Peter Liguori shortly before the arbitration hearing in order to secure his favorable testimony.

“If one juxtaposes the First Look Agreement with Mr. Liguori’s testimony at the hearing… it seems coincidental that Mr. Liguori disappears for 9 years (from Fox’s radar) and then magically reappears with a First Look Agreement 7 months before he is to testify in these proceedings with a deal in hand that most producers in Hollywood have strived to have their entire entertainment career,” Lichtman wrote.

Sources close to FX described the claim as “outrageous” and false.

Liguori headed Fox at the time the series debuted in 2005. In 2009, he wrote a memo that may have outlined Fox’s efforts to avoid self-dealing liability as Fox considered giving “Bones” a three-season renewal in 2009. Quotations from what is described as the “Legal Action Plan” memo are heavily redacted in the arbitration filing. Liguori left his post as chairman of Fox Broadcasting in 2009, amid a shakeup in the TV division.

Lichtman also held that Fox executives were deceptive in testifying about the process of determining a license fee for “Bones.”

“The testimony of both Mr. Newman and Ms. Walden regarding ‘marketplace information’ is not only troubling but extremely disconcerting,” the arbitrator states. “The more these individuals testified the more incredulous their testimony appeared.”

Lichtman issued the ruling on Feb. 4. Attorneys for the profit participants filed a petition Wednesday to confirm the award.

Boreanaz released a statement, saying “I loved working on Bones with such an incredible cast and crew – and I will not allow this legal process to sour those wonderful memories. But as you look at the ruling, it’s clear that what we were saying all along was true: we were owed additional compensation for our work. Now I can only hope that Fox is made to settle its obligations to us without further delay.”

Deschanel also issued a statement: “We are so proud of the hard work we did on Bones for 12 seasons and only ever wanted Fox to live up to its promises and contractual obligations. I am grateful that such a well-respected arbitrator reviewed the facts so thoroughly before ruling the way he did. I look forward to the legal system continuing to hold Fox accountable so that we can all move forward.”

(Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.)

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Biz

  • Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million

    Fox Ordered to Pay $179 Million to 'Bones' Profit Participants

    An arbitrator has ordered Fox to pay $179 million to profit participants in the long-running drama series “Bones,” finding that top executives lowballed revenue from the show and gave false testimony. In his ruling, arbitrator Peter Lichtman blasted several Fox executives by name, including Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Peter Rice, saying they gave “false [...]

  • Disney-Fox Sale Nears Completion as Brazil

    Disney-Fox Merger Nears Completion as Brazil Grants Approval With Conditions

    Disney took a big step closer to completing its $71.3 billion purchase of 21st Century Fox with Brazil’s conditional approval of the deal Wednesday. In an agreement with Brazil’s antitrust agency, Disney will sell the Fox Sports cable channel that serves the largest media market in South America. Brazilian regulators focused on Disney’s ownership of [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Managers Wary as WGA Presses Talent Agency Battle

    The WGA is looking to enlist support of Hollywood managers in its battle against the industry’s largest talent agencies. The WGA has invited a slew of top managers to attend meetings set for this week and next to explain the guild’s rationale for its bid to impose tough restrictions on talent agency packaging fees. The [...]

  • Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys

    Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys Lead Opening Weekend at Las Vegas' KAOS

    The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is holding a festival of sorts for the opening weekend of its new KAOS venue, with Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, J Balvin, Skrillex, G-Eazy and more performing over three nights, April 5-7. According to the announcement, KAOS is “a spectacular new entertainment experience consisting of a [...]

  • Naveen Sarma Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: What a Recession Could Mean for the Media Business

    With many economists predicting a recession could hit the U.S. economy in the coming months, the media business could be in for a rough ride. But there’s a lot more roiling this sector right now that must be taken into account to understand what the future might bring. On the latest episode of the Variety [...]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    WarnerMedia Insiders Brace for Turner Changes as AT&T Takeover Clears Last Legal Hurdle

    AT&T is considering major structural changes to the Turner division of WarnerMedia now that the last legal threat to the telco giant’s acquisition of Time Warner has been removed. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s appeal of the decision last June that allowed AT&T to proceed with its $85.4 billion purchase [...]

  • Van Jones and Kim Kardashian West

    Variety and Rolling Stone Collaborate for 'American (In)Justice' Special Print Supplement

    On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Variety and Rolling Stone will publish a special print supplement for “American (In)Justice,” taking a hard look at the criminal justice system in America. Nearly 30 stories from voices including Ava DuVernay, Roger Ross Williams, Common, Sarah Koenig, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) will be featured in the magazine. The diverse [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad