Management Company Fourward Taps Christopher Burbidge as Head of Talent Division

Will Ward’s management company Fourward has promoted long-time colleague Christopher Burbidge to head the company’s rapidly growing talent division, while also promoting Brooke Blann to manager in the company’s music division. Both Blann and Burbidge are based in the company’s Los Angeles office and will continue to report directly to Ward.

Burbidge works closely on the day-to-day management of some of the company’s esteemed clients in the talent department, including Chris Hemsworth, Cobie Smulders, Liam Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Alice Braga, Aisha Tyler, Luke Hemsworth and Luke Bracey. Burbidge worked with the legendary talent agent Ed Limato at the William Morris Agency and WME. He transitioned to management in 2010 joining Ward’s first company, whose clients also included the Zac Brown Band and Dead & Co.

“I am excited for Chris to run the day-to-day operations of the talent division at Fourward,” Ward said in a statement. “He is a gifted and experienced manager with outstanding intuition and leadership skills.”

“Brooke’s incredible ear and impressive tenacity won me and our clients over; I look forward to watching her grow as a music manager and continuing to bring her innate understanding of music to the division,” he added.

Blann started her career with Ward and transitioned to Fourward last spring when the company launched, and has since served key music clients including Elliphant, Abby Anderson and Emma Zander. She will work closely with the company’s music divisions in both of its Los Angeles and Nashville offices.

“Since working with Ed Limato, I have not come across a company that appreciates the development of actors in the way Fourward does. I could not be more honored than to be given the chance to help Will build Fourward into a company that supports its clients and builds their careers,” stated Burbidge.