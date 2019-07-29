×

Former BET CEO Debra Lee Joins AT&T Board of Directors

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Debra-Lee-joins-ATT-board
CREDIT: Sharon Suh

AT&T has named Debra Lee, former chairman and CEO of BET Networks, to its board of directors.

Lee joined Viacom’s BET Networks in 1986 and stepped down from her role in May 2018. At BET, she served in several leadership roles, including COO and general counsel, before she served as chairman and CEO at BET from 2006 until her retirement.

“Debra’s outstanding leadership, deep expertise and strong track record in the entertainment and media industry will be terrific additions to our board of directors,” Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Her unique perspective as a media industry leader and operations executive, and her lifetime commitment to community service give her valuable insights I look forward to having on our board.”

Lee also is the founder of Leading Women Defined, annual gathering of prominent African-American women which launched in 2009, and serves on the board of Marriott International as well as several professional and civic organizations, including the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She is a past chair of the Advertising Council and trustee emeritus at Brown University. Lee holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, a law degree from Harvard Law School and a master’s in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Related

Lee is the fourth woman to join AT&T’s board, which will expand to 13 with her addition. Other women board members are Beth Mooney, chairman and CEO of KeyCorp; Cynthia Taylor, president and CEO of Oil States International; and Laura D’Andrea Tyson, distinguished professor of the graduate school at the Haas School of Business and chair, Blum Center for Developing Economies Board of Trustees at the University of California, Berkeley.

The other members of the telco’s board are Stephenson; Matthew Rose; retired chairman and CEO of Burlington Northern Santa Fe; Samuel Di Piazza Jr., retired global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers; Richard Fisher, former president and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Scott Ford, CEO of Westrock Group; Glenn Hutchins, chairman of North Island and co-founder of Silver Lake; William Kennard, former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and former chairman of the FCC; Michael McCallister, retired chairman of and CEO of Humana; and Geoffrey Yang, founding partner and managing director, Redpoint Ventures.

More Biz

  • Debra-Lee-joins-ATT-board

    Former BET CEO Debra Lee Joins AT&T Board of Directors

    AT&T has named Debra Lee, former chairman and CEO of BET Networks, to its board of directors. Lee joined Viacom’s BET Networks in 1986 and stepped down from her role in May 2018. At BET, she served in several leadership roles, including COO and general counsel, before she served as chairman and CEO at BET [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Blackbird Presents Launches Publishing Group, Inks Deal With Burt Bacharach

    Blackbird Presents, Keith Wortman and the Raine Group today announced the appointment of legendary music publishing executive Lance Freed as President of the newly formed Blackbird Music Publishing Group. The company will have offices in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. The company also announced that it has acquired the administration rights to the music catalog of Burt Bacharach. With over [...]

  • Tupac Shakur A video image of

    Rock 'n' Roll Will Die by 2060 ... but Live on as Holograms (Guest Column)

    The average age of the top touring performers is 52.6 years old, Tim Ingham revealed in a Rolling Stone column last week. His data is based on Pollstar’s midyear tally of the 100 highest grossing acts in the world. Led by 72-year-old Elton John, who grossed $82.6 million between Nov. 22 2018 and May 22 [...]

  • Legendary Logo

    Colony Capital Looking at Investment Deal With Wanda's Legendary (Report)

    U.S. financier Colony Capital may be in negotiations to buy a minority share stake in Legendary Entertainment. The Hollywood production company behind “Godzilla” and “Pacific Rim” is owned by China’s Wanda group. Bloomberg reported Sunday that Colony had held talks with Wanda. It reported that Colony may use a new fund, Colony Media Partners, for [...]

  • PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that suspended operations in February, owing hundreds of artists money for unfulfilled campaigns, took its site offline on Thursday. While the service had promised that artists would be able to access their user data, that information is currently unavailable. In a message posted late last week, the company said the data [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad