Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R. to Perform at MusiCares Aerosmith Tribute

By
Variety Staff

Dave Grohl
CREDIT: MARKUS HEINE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R., John Legend, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., the Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola will perform in homage to Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced.

Aerosmith is being recognized as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of their philanthropic efforts over five decades and impact on American music history. Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute — celebrating its 30th anniversary — provide essential support for MusiCares, the charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

Past MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include: Tony Bennett, Bono, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Elton John, Quincy Jones, Carole King, Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Luciano Pavarotti, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Young.

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute is one of the cornerstone events of Grammy Week. The gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines — the official airline of Person of the Year — will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

 

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R. to Perform at MusiCares Aerosmith Tribute

