Entertainment Industry Foundation Seeks Donations for Fire Relief Fund

The Entertainment Industry Foundation’s fire relief fund is once again collecting money to support those affected by wildfires throughout California.

There are currently 16 wildfires burning in the state, including the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Getty Fire in Los Angeles County. Over 200,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and more than 100,000 structures are threatened.

“We created our crisis relief program, which includes the fire fund, so that our community can easily share information and make a unified impact when an emergency arises,” EIF president and CEO Nicole Sexton said.

“EIF’s fire fund gives us an opportunity to show our collective support and appreciation for our heroic first responders across the state,” EIF board chair Chris Silbermann said.

The fund, formed in 2017, is committed to helping first responders, firefighters and communities impacted by the fires.

“Firefighters are working across Los Angeles and throughout the state today to keep families from harm,” Los Angeles Fire Department fire chief Ralph Terrazas said. “We appreciate the partnership of the entertainment community that provides resources vital to our own safety.”

Last year, with help from Ellen DeGeneres, Stevie Wonder, Lukas Nelson, Howie Mandel, Jeff Dunham and other Hollywood figures, the organization raised $2 million in aid.

Donations can be made at the organization’s website.