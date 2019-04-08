Felicity Huffman to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Case

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Felicity Huffman Court Appearance
CREDIT: KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Huffman was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the criminal complaint, she paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William Singer in order to boost her older daughter’s SAT score.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

A plea hearing has not been scheduled.

Among those who have also agreed to plead guilty are Jane Buckingham, a marketing CEO accused of paying $50,000 to boost her son’s ACT score; Stephen Semprevivo, who is accused of paying a $400,000 bribe to have his son admitted to Georgetown as a tennis recruit; and Michael Center, the former head tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, who is accused of taking a bribe to get a student into the school.

Related

Huffman was arrested on March 12 and released on a $250,000 bond. She made a court appearance in Boston last Wednesday.

Huffman was one of 33 parents charged in the scandal, which has rocked the world of elite college admissions. Singer agreed to cooperate with investigators and has pleaded guilty, admitting to bribing coaches and testing officials to gain an advantage for his wealthy clients.

According to the complaint, Huffman arranged to have her daughter take the SAT at the West Hollywood Test Center, which Singer controlled. Huffman was also able to obtain extra time for her daughter to take the test. Singer admitted to hiring a proctor to correct answers on students’ exams. Huffman’s daughter got a 1420 on the test, a 400 point improvement on her PSAT result.

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not charged in the case. However, the charging documents indicate that Macy “agreed to the plan.” The couple made a $15,000 “donation” to Singer’s charity, Key Worldwide Foundation, in February 2018.

The charging documents indicate that Huffman and Macy discussed a similar arrangement with Singer for their younger daughter, but ultimately decided not to pursue it.

In her statement, Huffman said her older daughter was unaware that her score had been altered.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” she said. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also face charges for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel after the scandal broke.

Bill McGlashan, a founding partner of TPG Growth, was forced out of the firm. McGlashan is accused of paying a bribe to get his son admitted as a football player, though his high school did not even have a football team.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Biz

  • Prince Rogers Nelson

    Former Prince Estate Advisors Ordered to Place Millions in Commissions in Escrow

    Last month the companies of Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan, the former entertainment advisors to the Prince estate, were ordered to place in escrow millions of dollars in compensation they received as a result of two aborted deals they negotiated during their seven-month term. The two have appealed the decision. An investigation recommended in [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Court Appearance

    Felicity Huffman to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Case

    Actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Huffman was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the criminal complaint, she paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William Singer in order to boost her older daughter’s [...]

  • Third Man Records' Five Greatest Moments,

    Third Man Records' 5 Greatest Moments, by Cofounder Ben Blackwell

    Jack White’s Third Man Records celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a characteristic flourish, with a daylong party on Saturday in front of its Nashville headquarters that culminated with the first performance in eight years from the Raconteurs, one of several White-helmed bands. Introduced by White’s mother Teresa Gillis, the band — White and fellow singer/guitarist [...]

  • gizmodo-media-group

    Univision Sells Gizmodo Media Group, The Onion to Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners

    Univision Communications reached a deal to sell Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion to private-equity firm Great Hill Partners for an undisclosed amount. With the sale, Great Hill will form a new company called G/O Media Inc., headed by digital content industry vet Jim Spanfeller, who also will be a “significant investor” in the company. [...]

  • Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit

    Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit in Partnership With AT&T

    Sean Combs’ Revolt is expanding the scope of its live event business with a plan to grow its annual music summit into a multi-day event held in multiple cities. The Revolt Hip Hop Summit will be staged in Atlanta (July 25-27) and Los Angeles (Oct. 24-26) this year. The deal with AT&T allows Revolt to [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Partners With Nigerian Streaming Service uduX

    Nigerian music streaming service uduX and Universal Music Group today announced the signing of a licensing agreement, making UMG the first major music company to license its catalog to the country’s first domestic streaming service. uduX is currently available via monthly subscription through the entertainment platform Habari by GTBank, which launched in November 2018. The service [...]

  • Asian Streamer Iflix Secures Investment From

    Asian Streamer Iflix Secures Yoshimoto Kogyo Investment

    Japan’s largest talent agency, Yoshimoto Kogyo has made an investment in regional video streaming platform iflix. The two companies will also cooperate on showcasing Yoshimoto’s content across Asia, the Middle east and Africa. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Nor was the size of the equity stake, though the two companies described it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad