Felicity Huffman Reports to Federal Prison to Serve Two-Week Sentence

Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison in Dublin, Calif., on Tuesday morning to begin her two-week sentence for paying to cheat on her daughter’s SAT test.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, admitting that she paid $15,000 to consultant Rick Singer to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Judge Idira Talwani sentenced her last month to 14 days in prison, plus a $30,000 fine and one year of supervised release. She was originally ordered to turn herself in on Oct. 25.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” her representative said in a statement. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

