×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sexual Misconduct Was Ignored by Vice and Fader Management, New Report Claims

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fader magazine logo

In the wake of former Fader content chief Eric Sundermann’s dismissal from the company following sexual misconduct allegations, a new report in Jezebel claims that both The Fader and Sundermann’s former employers at Vice did not address similar allegations against him, some of which dated back several years.

The anonymous sources who spoke with reporter Emily Alford accused Sundermann of repeatedly groping female coworkers at industry events and forcing his way into taxis with women who were intoxicated, among other inappropriate actions. The sources also claimed that Vice employees had planned to address Sundermann’s behavior publicly but were dissuaded from doing so by company HR, who claimed that an investigation was underway, although no action ensued. The article also claims that publisher Andy Cohn and others at Fader were aware of Sundermann’s alleged behavior before he was hired; a rep for the company told Variety Wednesday that Cohn was not under investigation for “looking the other way,” disputing the claim of an anonymous source quoted in a Billboard article on the firing.

Sundermann worked at Vice from 2013 through 2018, becoming editor in chief in 2015. He joined The Fader last December.

Reps for The Fader and Vice did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment on the article’s allegations and depictions, but a statement from the Fader quoted in it reads, “When Eric was hired by Fader, due diligence was conducted, including a check of references. Nothing we heard from anyone as part of that diligence process corroborated any rumor and we hired Eric with no basis to believe there would be any issues with his behavior or compliance with our policies.”

 

More Music

  • Fader magazine logo

    Sexual Misconduct Was Ignored by Vice and Fader Management, New Report Claims

    In the wake of former Fader content chief Eric Sundermann’s dismissal from the company following sexual misconduct allegations, a new report in Jezebel claims that both The Fader and Sundermann’s former employers at Vice did not address similar allegations against him, some of which dated back several years. The anonymous sources who spoke with reporter [...]

  • Tina review

    Broadway Review: 'Tina'

    “Now, that’s what I call a Broadway show!” That’s what the stranger sitting next to me at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater yelled into my ear at the roof-raising finale of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” I’d say he nailed it. Call “Tina” a jukebox musical or a bio-musical or anything you want to call it, but [...]

  • Luke Combs album cover

    Album Review: Luke Combs' 'What You See Is What You Get'

    Just like athletes’ jerseys get taken out of service to be hung up on a wall because no one could dribble the same way in that number again, the word “everyman” may have to retired by the time Luke Combs is through, so likely are we to hear it appended to him for years to [...]

  • Bailey Littrell

    Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell and Son Baylee Talk the Teen’s New Country Album

    Baylee Littrell was just 10 when he opened up for his dad Brian Littrell and his group, the Backstreet Boys, on their In a World Like This Tour. Singing Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey covers, the youngster had fans gushing over “Brian’s cute little mini-me.” Six years later, those fans were singing along to the [...]

  • Rosalia Drops Hard-Hitting New Song and

    Rosalia Drops Hard-Hitting New Song and Video, ‘A Pale’

    In the year since the release of her breakthrough album album “El Mal Querer,” Spanish singer Rosalia has been touring and releasing new songs at a furious clip — and yet another new single and video arrived today. “A Pale,” another tag-team between Rosalia, her longtime collaborator El Guincho and Drake/Camila Cabello producer Frank Dukes, is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad