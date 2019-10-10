×
Exploding Kittens Raises $30 Million From Peter Chernin’s TCG Capital

Todd Spangler

Exploding Kittens
Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens has a new foster parent: ex-News Corp exec Peter Chernin.

Chernin’s TCG Capital announced a $30 million investment in the independent tabletop game company, giving TCG a minority stake in Exploding Kittens.

Founded in 2015, Exploding Kittens plans to invest the capital to develop more games, expand into live events — with the Burning Cat festival next year — and other formats, as well ad build out its team and control more of its production and distribution.

Game makers Elan Lee and Matthew Inman started the company through a crowdfunding campaign to launch their first card game, Exploding Kittens, raising $8.8 million from over 219,000 backers in 30 days. Since then, the team has launched Bears vs Babies, You’ve Got Crabs, On a Scale of One to T-Rex, and Throw Throw Burrito, the world’s first dodgeball card game.

“As a small team that doesn’t get to sleep much, we needed some help to keep up with the demand and the pace,” Exploding Kittens’ Lee said in announcing the funding. “TCG is the perfect partner for us because they share our vision for the future. We couldn’t be more excited.”

According to TCG, the board games market is projected to grow to more than $9 billion by 2023, representing a 17% annual growth rate.

“Elan, Matt, and the Exploding Kittens team have done the hard work,” Jesse Jacobs, co­founder and partner of TCG, said in a statement. “They have harnessed their creativity and game design skills to create and distribute multiple games that millions of people love without spending much, if any, capital on marketing.”

In addition to new game launches, Exploding Kittens will host its first gaming convention, Burning Cat, in May 2020 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore. The company sees Burning Cat as a re-invention of the typical fan convention with more emphasis on community, tabletop gaming — and having fun. Attendees will experience new game designers showing off experimental prototypes, the infamous Exploding Kittens Vending Machine, hand-picked vendors showing off their latest and greatest games and accessories, and a central arena featuring stunts and “insane spectacles” every hour on the hour.

