New Cadence Productions Acquires Domestic Rights to Panama’s ‘Everybody Changes’

New Cadence Productions has acquired North American rights to the transgender family drama “Everybody Changes,” Panama’s official selection for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

The movie from writer-director Arturo Montenegro tells the true story of a Panamanian couple with three children who grapple with the father’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. “Everybody Changes” has also been submitted for foreign-language film consideration to the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

New Cadence, a newly formed content venture headed by producer Jeff Valdez, plans to arrange a limited theatrical release and it will shop the movie to cable and streaming buyers. “Everybody Changes” was produced by Gina Cochez of GC Films and Andry Barrientos of Q Films.

“Everybody Changes” has been a controversial movie in its native country. Cochez said it is the first LGBTQ film produced in Panama. “Its production has not been an easy ride as many right-wing groups have tried to boycott

the film. We even had bomb threats during its release,” Cochez said.

Valdez said the movie has an important message for the Latinx and LGBTQ communities.

“Everybody Changes” is a deeply moving film and will hopefully shed a light on the issues facing the LGTBQ community,” Valdez said. “We hope Hollywood will support it for its social importance.”

New Cadence was formed earlier this year by Valdez and a group of partners including former US West and Orange CEO Sol Trujillo. The company set a first-look development pact with WarnerMedia in September and is in the process of setting up a comedy festival in San Antonio, Texas.