×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Cadence Productions Acquires Domestic Rights to Panama’s ‘Everybody Changes’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Everybody Changes
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Cadence Productions

New Cadence Productions has acquired North American rights to the transgender family drama “Everybody Changes,” Panama’s official selection for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

The movie from writer-director Arturo Montenegro tells the true story of a Panamanian couple with three children who grapple with the father’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. “Everybody Changes” has also been submitted for foreign-language film consideration to the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

New Cadence, a newly formed content venture headed by producer Jeff Valdez, plans to arrange a limited theatrical release and it will shop the movie to cable and streaming buyers. “Everybody Changes” was produced by Gina Cochez of GC Films and Andry Barrientos of Q Films.

“Everybody Changes” has been a controversial movie in its native country. Cochez said it is the first LGBTQ film produced in Panama. “Its production has not been an easy ride as many right-wing groups have tried to boycott
the film. We even had bomb threats during its release,” Cochez said.

Valdez said the movie has an important message for the Latinx and LGBTQ communities.

“Everybody Changes” is a deeply moving film and will hopefully shed a light on the issues facing the LGTBQ community,” Valdez said. “We hope Hollywood will support it for its social importance.”

New Cadence was formed earlier this year by Valdez and a group of partners including former US West and Orange CEO Sol Trujillo. The company set a first-look development pact with WarnerMedia in September and is in the process of setting up a comedy festival in San Antonio, Texas.

More Film

  • Cats Movie

    'Cats' New Trailer Hits, Internet Sharpens Claws

    Universal Pictures debuted the full length trailer for “Cats” Tuesday, giving viewers another look at “digital fur technology” and attempting to answer what Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is actually about. “Tonight is a magical night,” Judi Dench’s Old Deuteronomy narrates in the new footage, “where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” After [...]

  • Everybody Changes

    New Cadence Productions Acquires Domestic Rights to Panama's 'Everybody Changes'

    New Cadence Productions has acquired North American rights to the transgender family drama “Everybody Changes,” Panama’s official selection for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The movie from writer-director Arturo Montenegro tells the true story of a Panamanian couple with three children who grapple with the father’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. “Everybody [...]

  • Apollo 11

    'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Receive PGA Documentary Nominations

    The Producers Guild of America has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Documentary Motion Picture awards. “Advocate,” “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “The Cave,” “For Sama,” “Honeyland” and “One Child Nation” were nominated. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18 at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium. The PGA said Tuesday [...]

  • Awkwafina Taron Egerton Variety Actors on

    Taron Egerton and Awkwafina Share a Love for Elton John, ‘My Vag’ and Miss Piggy

    Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here. Taron Egerton’s portrayal of Elton John in “Rocketman” is both extravagant and humanizing, as he reinterprets John’s classic songs to tell the iconic singer’s life story. In “The Farewell,” Awkwafina plays Billi, a [...]

  • Roman Polanski

    French Guild Moves Closer to Sanctions on Members Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    France’s authors, directors and producers guild has moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on any member under investigation for or guilty of a sexual offense – a process that could result in the suspension of controversial director Roman Polanski. The board of the ARP voted Monday evening in favor of the policy, which now [...]

  • Jumanji The Next Level

    Hollywood Banks on 'Star Wars,' 'Jumanji 2' for Big Box Office Finish

    When exhibitor Jeff Logan talks to friends and customers about upcoming movies, he’s sometimes greeted with a shrug. “I’ll tell them there’s a new ‘Terminator’ and they’ve brought back Arnold and Linda Hamilton, and they don’t seem too excited about that,” says Logan. “Or there’s another ‘Rambo,’ and they’ll go, ‘Geez, isn’t he getting old?’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad