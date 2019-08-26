×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Hires Eva Wong as Executive Producer of Video

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Wong

Variety has hired Eva Wong as executive producer of video, a new role created to oversee the publication’s forthcoming video studio.

Under her new title, Wong will lead video programming and production, including branded and editorial content that appears on Varietys social media sites, Youtube channel, and digital website. She will also be responsible for leading a team of producers and editors as they begin churning out a wider and larger range of engaging video content.

“Creating premium video across multiple platforms is a top priority for Variety,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and CRO, said. “Eva Wong’s creative background developing video for brands and publishers makes her the perfect person to lead this vital initiative.”

Wong, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Evergreen College, previously worked for MGM, where she oversaw all production on original and branded content for MGM Digital’s brand, Lightworkers Media. Before MGM, she served as the director of production at New Form Digital, and spent more than four years at CollegeHumor.com where she became a senior producer of original content. Wong has developed and produced branded content programs for Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Disney, Procter and Gamble and Coca Cola among many others.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for guiding visual stories to all sides of Variety‘s growing video production business and join a team of creative, innovative professionals at the top of entertainment, journalism and production today,” Wong said.

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Eva Wong Joins Variety as Executive

    Variety Hires Eva Wong as Executive Producer of Video

    Variety has hired Eva Wong as executive producer of video, a new role created to oversee the publication’s forthcoming video studio. Under her new title, Wong will lead video programming and production, including branded and editorial content that appears on Variety’s social media sites, Youtube channel, and digital website. She will also be responsible for [...]

  • Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis

    With Music Publishing's Gold Rush, an Opportunity for Producers to Cash In

    If success has many parents, it can also have many beneficiaries. As the proliferation of streaming services has led the music industry to a remarkable resurgence after 15 dismal years of downturn — the U.S. recorded-music business has enjoyed three consecutive years of double-digit growth; Universal Music Group was recently valued at $33.6 billion, more [...]

  • Imagine Entertainment Taps Former Time Inc.

    Imagine Entertainment Taps Rich Battista as CEO

    Rich Battista has been tapped as the chief executive officer of Imagine Entertainment. He takes the reins after a long career in media, most recently as president and chief executive officer of Time Inc., where he helped oversee the publisher’s $2.8 billion sale to Meredith Corp. Battista also ran Mandalay Sports Media, an the early-stage [...]

  • Taylor Swift

    Pop Is Crushing Hip-Hop in 2019, According to Hit Song Study

    The number of new hip-hop songs reaching the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 is dropping dramatically in 2019 as opposed to last year, according to “The State of the Hot 100 Top Ten,” a quarterly analysis of the compositional and industry trends issued by analysts Hit Songs Deconstructed. While the study looks at [...]

  • Leonardo Dicaprio Once Upon a Time

    Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance Commits $5 Million to Amazon Fires

    Earth Alliance, an environmental initiative backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, has committed $5 million toward the preservation of the Amazon rain forest following an alarming surge in wildfires. After launching Sunday, the organization’s emergency Amazon Forest Fund is working to support local partners and indigenous communities in their efforts to protect the sensitive habitats within the [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Can Get a Fair Trial in Manhattan, Says D.A.

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s office argued on Friday that Harvey Weinstein can get a fair trial in Manhattan, and blamed the producer’s defense team for much of the pre-trial publicity in the case. Weinstein’s attorneys have asked an appellate court to transfer the case — which is set to begin on Sept. 9 — to [...]

  • Leonardo DiCaprio Madonna

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna Call for Action on Amazon Wildfires

    As wildfires rage at an alarming rate in Brazil’s Amazon rain forest, celebrities are using their platforms to bring awareness to the deforestation’s impact and to call for action. In the past week, stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, Cara Delevingne and Ariana Grande have taken to Instagram to express their frustration with the lack of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad