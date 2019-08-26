Variety Hires Eva Wong as Executive Producer of Video

Variety has hired Eva Wong as executive producer of video, a new role created to oversee the publication’s forthcoming video studio.

Under her new title, Wong will lead video programming and production, including branded and editorial content that appears on Variety’s social media sites, Youtube channel, and digital website. She will also be responsible for leading a team of producers and editors as they begin churning out a wider and larger range of engaging video content.

“Creating premium video across multiple platforms is a top priority for Variety,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and CRO, said. “Eva Wong’s creative background developing video for brands and publishers makes her the perfect person to lead this vital initiative.”

Wong, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Evergreen College, previously worked for MGM, where she oversaw all production on original and branded content for MGM Digital’s brand, Lightworkers Media. Before MGM, she served as the director of production at New Form Digital, and spent more than four years at CollegeHumor.com where she became a senior producer of original content. Wong has developed and produced branded content programs for Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Disney, Procter and Gamble and Coca Cola among many others.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for guiding visual stories to all sides of Variety‘s growing video production business and join a team of creative, innovative professionals at the top of entertainment, journalism and production today,” Wong said.